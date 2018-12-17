×
Lionel Messi surpasses Xavi Hernández to set new Barcelona record

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
833   //    17 Dec 2018, 11:41 IST

Messi has now surpassed Xavi's record to become the player with the most La Liga wins for Barcelona.
Messi has now surpassed Xavi's record to become the player with the most La Liga wins for Barcelona.

What's the story?

In a game that was full of records for the Argentine, Lionel Messi has set a new club record as he has surpassed former teammate Xavi Hernández as the player with the most La Liga wins in the history of Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona served up a plate of sweet revenge when they registered a thumping win over Levante on Sunday.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique helped the Catalan giants to keep a considerable distance from Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the league table as all three found the net during the game.

The table-toppers famously had their unbeaten run ended by Levante last season in a disappointing 5-4 defeat.

The heart of the matter

While Suarez and Pique found the net once each, Messi went on to register his 31st La Liga hat-trick and managed to be involved in all goals as he assisted his teammates both times.

The Argentine's goals helped him achieve a fifty-goal tally this year, becoming the only player to do so in all competitions so far in 2018.


The feat is something the Barcelona star is accustomed to as he has scored more than 50 goals in eight of the last nine years.

The win also marks Messi's 323rd La Liga victory, surpassing former teammate Xavi's record of 322, to become the player with the most La Liga wins in Barcelona's history.

If the two records weren't enough, Messi is also now the top scorer in Europe's big five leagues, having netted 14 goals so far this La Liga season. 


What's next?

While Messi is comfortably ahead in the race for the European Golden Boot, the Argentine will look to extend his team's lead on the league table in Barcelona's clash against Celta Vigo this weekend.


