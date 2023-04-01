Lionel Messi not talking to key Barcelona figure ahead of possible return - Reports

The football world is buzzing with rumors of a possible return of the prodigal son, Lionel Messi, to his beloved Barcelona and Camp Nou. The Barca board, led by the ever-determined Joan Laporta, is working tirelessly to make this dream a reality.

However, the once-strong relationship between Messi and Laporta has reportedly broken down, and the superstar doesn't speak directly with the president.

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi's sudden and unexpected departure from the club has left deep wounds, and his refusal to talk with Laporta may not help mend things. Despite this, the Barcelona board has resumed contact with Messi's entourage.

Jorge Messi, Lionel's father and agent, recently met with Laporta to discuss the possibility of a future tribute and the foundations of a potential new signing. But as promising as these developments may be, the return of Messi to Barca is far from guaranteed.

In the coming months, a lot of activity will likely be seen around this potential signing, especially if Lionel Messi refuses to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The forward could be an expensive investment for the club. However, the addition of Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff by vice president Rafa Yuste has brought hope to fans that Messi's contract will meet the League's demands.

Messi's return appears to be economically possible, but it will reportedly be up to Alemany and Cruyff to put in the necessary work to make it happen.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste hails Lionel Messi

The Blaugrana vice-president Rafa Yuste recently spoke to the press about Messi's potential return (via El Nacional):

"Leo and his family know the affection I have for them. I took part in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to success. I am heartbroken that Leo could not stay at our club. If we are talking about Masia and grassroots football, let's talk about Messi. Of course I would love for him to come back . That's why he could represent at a sporting, social and economic level."

He continued:

"That all the conditions can fit together so that this mutual love story ends with Messi at Barca. We will always be in love with Leo and he will be in love with Barça and the city of Barcelona. I am one of those who think that fate is wise."

