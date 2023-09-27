Lionel Messi transfer to MLS set to help Premier League giants with £35 million rise in commercial revenue, finance expert explains 

Lionel Messi moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami this summer has been one of the biggest success stories of the year. The move has heralded success on and off the pitch and has now been confirmed to have extended to a Premier League side, as well.

Liverpool are one of the biggest sides in the Premier League, and they are owned by the Fenway Sports Group, an American consortium. This year, the consortium signed sponsorship deals with three prominent American brands: mobile phone giants Google Pixel, exercise company Peloton Interactive, and supply chain management firm UPS. To Liverpool, the triple deal is reportedly worth £35 million annually.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire revealed that Lionel Messi's arrival in the MLS has given a huge boost to football revenue. He opined that huge clubs like Liverpool will take advantage of this opportunity provided by Messi to increase their merchandise sales in the USA.

“There’s no doubt that FSG are familiar with the US market themselves, given their investment in sport.

“They certainly view the USA as a growth market. The MLS has a particular position within the sporting calendar as far as the USA is concerned.

"On top of that, Lionel Messi’s arrival in Miami has helped to raise the profile.

"The big clubs – Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United and so on – they do have huge interest among American fans who are prepared to pay large amounts of money.

“American fans pay well just to go and watch them play in exhibition games.

“The merchandise sales and the opportunities to align with other US brands I think is indicative of a symbiotic relationship where both parties win.“

Inter Miami president Jorge Mas had previously revealed that Messi's arrival coincided with a 100% increase in subscribers to the MLS Season Pass. This goes to show the impact of the 36-year-old on football in the USA.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a great start to life at Inter Miami

Messi moved to Miami this summer in search of peace and love for football once more, and he found both in the city. His impact on the club has been unprecedented, having immediately led them to a first-ever trophy within seven games of his arrival.

When they signed Messi, Inter Miami were the worst team in the MLS and sat at the foot of the Eastern Conference standings. Since then, however, they have moved into contention for the playoffs and are one of the best teams in the league.

Lionel Messi will be keen for more success along with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba when Inter Miami face Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final.