Lionel Messi violates MLS rules after scoring goal in league debut for Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi's enthralling debut for Inter Miami in the MLS saw him score a goal against the New York Red Bulls. While Messi came off the bench only in the 60th minute, he still seized the spotlight by sealing a 2-0 victory for his side. However, this has been overshadowed by a controversy.

As the fans started trickling out of the stadium reliving the forward's goal, a critical league regulation came into play. According to MLS protocol, players are obliged to face the press after the game ends. Messi sidestepped mandatory post-match interviews, potentially landing him in a problem with league regulations.

In a pre-game statement, Dan Courtemanche, the Executive Vice President of Communications for the league, reiterated this requirement (via GOAL). Yet, Inter Miami spokesperson Molly Dreska announced post-match that Messi would not be addressing the media, thereby making him non-compliant with MLS stipulations.

Now, the league faces a high-stakes quandary. Could it be that Lionel Messi might actually face disciplinary measures in his MLS debut week? While no formal decision has been reached, the matter has reportedly been raised.

Inter Miami defender Kamal Miller admits to being 'distracted' by Lionel Messi's brilliance during games

Kamal Miller has light-heartedly confessed that his focus occasionally drifts when sharing the pitch with the legendary Lionel Messi. This candid admission came after another scintillating performance from Messi, who once more stole the show this weekend with a spellbinding goal against New York Red Bulls.

Taking the pitch as a second-half substitute, Messi not only contributed to a goal but also secured a critical three points for his team. Miller, visibly impressed but slightly distracted, shed light on the struggle of balancing admiration for Messi with the rigors of his own defensive duties. Speaking after Inter Miami's thrilling victory (via GOAL), he said:

"I just catch myself watching him instead of picking up on my assignment. It's tough to stay focused when you have such a great presence."

Beyond his mesmerizing performances, Lionel Messi has acted like a catalyst for Inter Miami, elevating the game of those around him. Players like Miller have benefitted in the form of trophies, with the Leagues Cup being a shining example. They have a tantalizing opportunity for yet another trophy in the upcoming U.S. Open Cup final.

The Argentine legend has racked up eleven goals and six assists in just nine games since he joined the squad in Florida, exceeding all expectations.