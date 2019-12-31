Lionel Messi wants Neymar to take his place at Barcelona, formal offer for highly-rated winger submitted and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 31st December 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Will Neymar ever return to the Camp Nou to play alongside Lionel Messi?

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news roundup for the day! With just hours left for the transfer window to become active, we take a look at the latest news and rumours surrounding the Catalans.

Messi wants Neymar to replace him at the Camp Nou

Lionel Messi, 32, has asked his former strike partner Neymar to join him at Barcelona and to subsequently fill in the void that would be left by the Argentine's departure two years from now, The Sun reports.

According to France Football as quoted by the English daily, Messi sent a WhatsApp message to the Brazilian that read"

"Only together can we win the Champions League."

"I want you to come back. In two years, I'm leaving, and you'll be alone, you'll take my place."

The report also mentioned that Barca hierarchy believes that the PSG star can fill the shoes of Messi once he is gone, having already put Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to the test.

Barcelona submit a formal offer for young Spanish winger Dani Olmo

Barcelona have made a formal offer for Dinamo Zagreb's highly-rated attacker Dani Olmo, as per Marca.

The Catalans want to invest in building up their squad for the future and seem keen on bringing their youth academy product back to their folds by next summer, though a potential move in the upcoming transfer window also remains a possibility.

The player has already made it clear that he wants to move to a bigger club in the summer, so the Spanish club isn't taking any chances with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City also interested in his services.

Barca deny any agreement with Milan for French defender Todibo

Barcelona have clarified that defender Jean-Clair Todibo is not on the verge of joining AC Milan as widely reported in Italian media. Close sources from the club had communicated this to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, as per a report from Football Italia.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported this morning that a loan deal with a €20m option to buy had been successfully negotiated with only the player's consent remaining.

The 20-year-old has only made five appearances for the Catalans since his transfer to the Spanish club in January 2019.

German club Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested in signing the player on loan in January if Milan fails in negotiating a deal for the Frenchman.

Suarez hopeful of a new contract with Blaugrana

Luis Suarez has insisted he is happy at Barcelona and is hopeful of extending his contract with the club, as per Sport.

Though the striker still has a year and a half left on his current deal there’s been plenty of talk about Barca's search for a replacement, which puts a big question mark on his future with the club.

Suarez turns 33 next month but is showing no signs of slowing up, scoring 13 goals from 21 games so far this season.