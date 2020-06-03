Lionel Messi

Football is popularly regarded as the 'beautiful' game, not just for its dynamics but the ones who run it as well. And perhaps, no other soul in the modern game weaves his magic like Lionel Messi.

Defying the laws of physics, crushing the boundaries of the game seamlessly, Messi exceeds expectations almost every time he takes to the pitch.

The little wizard from Barcelona has over 700 career goals for club and country, and a mammoth trophy cabinet that includes 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns among other notable honours.

If there is any chink in Lionel Messi's armour at all, it's his ruptured run of seasons and competitions with his national side.

A gold medal in the 2008 Olympics with Argentina is all Lionel Messi can cherish on the international front. More so, it's startling to know how close they have come in competitions but not quite gotten over the line.

Another player who served Argentina for over a decade and amassed 115 caps was Roberto Ayala. Fondly remembered as El Raton, Ayala was a prominent member in the La Albiceleste set up during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Ayala opines on Lionel Messi and Argentina

He shed light on the issues within the Argentina national side, and their over-dependence on Lionel Messi. At times, it's felt like the team has let their talisman down, but Ayala is hopeful of better things to come.

Speaking in an interview with Goal on Lionel Messi, he remarked:

"In terms of the game, it's obvious that he always was and is a leader. He is a guy that likes to decide, who has no problem deciding the game, to finish it. Today I see a very good combination. [within the team] We hope to be able to help him; that the team gives him a hand too."

Shifting his tone, he continued:

"We would like to have a team with Messi and not by Messi. The idea is to have players around him that could be empowered with him and that they too can take advantage of having him by their side."

Ayala is presently a part of the national team's staff. Having seen a lot of Lionel Messi, he shared his thoughts on the Barcelona man's captaincy:

"I see a man who took on the responsibility of being the captain both on and off the pitch. He's in charge of marking this new generation with that sense of belonging that we also had."

"It's a place where he feels comfortable, he wants to be here and where he would like to win something with the Argentina national team."

Among the numerous transitions Lionel Messi's side has had to go through, Lionel Scaloni's reign has been no different. There have been highs and lows under the former Deportivo full-back, who has won 13 of his 22 games in charge.

Admitting the change that was bound to take place under him, Ayala mentioned:

"It's normal for someone to not have that experience and to be put in doubt. I believe that the silence, the clarity, the way to make things normal has made it so that Lionel has earned that continuity. And obviously the results."

At 32 years of age, Lionel Messi would be aiming to round off the twilight years of his career with some amount of silverware for Argentina.