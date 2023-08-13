Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy night out in Miami after Leagues Cup win over Charlotte

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were spotted enjoying a night out in Miami following Inter Miami's 4-0 win against Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarter-final.

Messi scored in the game that Inter Miami won to secure a spot in the semi-final in the competition. They will play Philadelphia Union in the last four of the competition. Roccuzzo uploaded photos on her social media of their celebrations later in the night.

Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul and has since scored eight goals in five matches for the club. Apart from enjoying himself on field, Messi is seemingly happy with life off the field as well.

Peter Drury recently spoke about Lionel Messi

Commentator Peter Drury has often been on the mic during the Argentina captain's best moments as a player. After Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Drury came up with an epic monologue.

The legendary commentator recently spoke about preparing to commentate on a player like Messi. Drury said that while he likes to go by the flow, sometimes, he takes a while to prepare himself for the special occasions as he said (via Mirror):

"There isn't anybody else like Messi. The challenge with Messi... is to try and find a new way of expressing what he does. Our job as commentators is to articulate. People often say of people like Messi (that) he defies description. Actually, in my view, he doesn’t. He invites description. He does beautiful things."

He added:

"I wouldn’t apologise for perhaps spending five minutes before a Messi game thinking of a different way around talking about Messi because, basically, the full lexicon of adjectives has been and gone with him. It’s part of the journalistic challenge, it’s part of the linguistic challenge, if you like, to find a new way to articulate the work of established superstars."

Messi, 36, could be on the verge of yet another glorious moment soon as he is very close to winning his first trophy as an Inter Miami player. Whether the Argentine can lead his team to the cup or not remains to be seen.