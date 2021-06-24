Lionel Messi yet to decide his future at Barcelona as he enters the final seven days of his contract - Reports

Lionel Messi enters the final seven days of his contract with Barcelona, and there is still no hint that he will extend his stay at the club.

The Argentine attacker had a public fallout with former president Josep Bartomeu last summer that saw the latter leave the club.

Lionel Messi decided not to proceed with a legal battle against the club and stayed to serve out the remainder of his contract.

Over the last year, Messi has been linked with several clubs including PSG and Manchester City, but various reports claim that the Argentine is set to stay at Barcelona.

Messi has reportedly been offered a two-year deal worth €50 million in total, and a 10-year agreement as the club’s ambassador that would pay him up to €10 million a year.

Lionel Messi’s entourage confirm he hasn’t made a decision regarding his Barcelona future

Lionel Messi’s representatives have told Marca that the Argentine hasn’t made a decision about is future, and is yet to receive an offer from the club.

Despite Messi’s contract situation at the club, the Argentine’s performances last season were immaculate. Messi’s goals powered Barcelona to a top-three finish in La Liga, and helped them win the Copa Del Rey.

Lionel Messi’s massive wages are a problem for Barcelona, who are not in a good financial state. Their recent transfer business and the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic have left a strain on their coffers.

The club have signed a few players on free transfers already this summer, and that could help them keep Messi at the club.

Performances on the pitch improved under Ronald Koeman last season as Barcelona played with a game plan. That could convince Messi that the club know what they are doing, at least on the pitch.

Should Lionel Messi refuse a contract extension, Manchester City and PSG will look to sign the player. Not a lot of clubs can afford the Argentine star’s wages, so the wealthy petro-clubs will have the chance to snap up arguably the best player of this generation on a free transfer.

