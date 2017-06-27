Lionel Messi’s wedding: The big day of the big man, everything you need to know about the event

Wanna be informed about Lionel Messi's big day? Look no further!

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo to tie the knot

Barcelona star and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, is about to tie the knot with his long-time sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo. After being together for nine years and parenting two adorable kids, the pair has decided to become one with the blessings of the Almighty.

So, as the big man is about to bind himself in the sacred bond of marriage, it is only natural to have some questions regarding the big day. But, worry not as we at Sportskeeda bring you the comprehensive list of the things that you need to know about Messi’s wedding.

When and where is the wedding?

According to Spanish publication, Sport, Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo marry in three days from now on June 30th—less than a week after his 30th birthday; a perfect gift, isn’t it?

The wedding will be held in his hometown of Rosario, Santa Fe, where he spent his childhood and played football for Newell Old Boy’s—his first ever club. The City Center casino complex, fortified with heavy security, has been chosen as the precise spot for the event.

As already mentioned, the security is as tight as it gets. Led by a former military official, a team of 200 security agents have been assigned to make sure that no trespasser crashes the wedding. However, being the humble man that he is, a giant screen—according to AS—will be erected outside the venue so that the fans can witness the marriage from a safe distance.

Who have the pair invited to their wedding?

The basic courtesy; all the members of the Barcelona squad that includes the likes of Neymar, Luis Suarez and the other players, the coaching staff that includes everyone like the physiotherapists, masseurs, kit men and doctors and even the player liaison officer, Pepe Costa.

Among his former team-mates, Xavi Hernandez is the only one invited.

Who will NOT be at the wedding?

It seems as though Lionel Messi has focused on the present only as none of his former coaches or team-mates—except Xavi—have been invited to the wedding. Indeed, former manager, Luis Enrique, along with his staff members, Juan Carlos Unzue, Rafael Pol, Robert Moreno and Joquian Valdes won’t be seen at the event.

However, La Pulga, apparently, hasn’t invited any members of the Barcelona board either.

Among the invited people, Andres Iniesta won’t be able to attend the event and has already informed Messi about it. It has also been reported that Gerard Pique will also not attend the wedding as, according to reports, there is a feud between Shakira—Pique’s partner—and Antonella Roccuzzo.

Finally, none of the members of the outside-Barca fraternity have been invited to the wedding. We won’t be seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in Argentina, then. The distance between Russia, where he is gearing himself up for the semi-final of the Confederations Cup, and Argentina is a bit too much anyway.

The food that will be served

Messi & Antonella's wedding food menu. pic.twitter.com/RnRH7X7m4G — Leo Messi (@WeAreMessi) June 24, 2017

The wedding menu was leaked to an Argentine TV station just days prior to the event. For the uninitiated, for appetisers, it includes charcuterie with pieces of bread and salads and then moves on to classic Argentine cuisine that includes steak, empanadas and sweetbread casserole. There will also be a sushi station; surely a great place to be for sushi lovers.

What does one gift to this pair?

Obviously, going to the wedding means one has to take something with them as a sign of goodwill. However, the question is, what do you gift to someone who earned over €70 million last year alone?

To make things easier for the guests, the pair has requested the guests to give them nothing and, instead, donate to the Leo Messi Foundation that helps children in sports, education and healthcare.

Touching, isn’t it?