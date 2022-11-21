Lisandro Martinez set to miss out as Argentina make bold decision on line-up for FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia: Reports

Argentina and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is reportedly set to miss out on his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (22 November).

Martinez, 24, has been a crucial squad member for La Albiceleste, helping them end their 28-year drought in the Copa America last year. Overall, he has made 10 international appearances, starting his team's 5-0 friendly win over UAE on Wednesday (16 November).

A left-footed centre-back blessed with marking and passing, Martinez has been in fine form at the club level in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since joining Manchester United from Ajax for £57 million earlier this summer, he has helped them register nine clean sheets in 21 games.

According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Martinez is set to be benched for Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage opener. Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi and Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero are expected to start as the centre-back pairing in a four-man defence.

However, La Albiceleste's final training session before their opening fixture at the Lusail Stadium could introduce some lineup changes.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez is set to start between the sticks. Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina and Sevilla's Marcos Acuna are expected to start as the wing-back pairing. Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, Juventus' Leandro Paredes, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister are set to form a three-man midfield.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi, Juventus' Angel Di Maria, and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez are expected to start up front.

Argentina are one of the favorites to win in Qatar owing to their ongoing 36-match unbeaten run. Ranked third in the world, Lionel Scaloni's side are in a rich vein of form, lifting two international trophies in the last 15 months.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi urged to not retire after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to Albion TV, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister shared his thoughts about Lionel Messi's future in international colors after the end of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"We don't want him to leave the national team. He's very important for us, for the country. So hopefully, he is not [retiring]. It's better not to think about him leaving the national team."

Analyzing La Albiceleste's chances in Qatar, Mac Allister added:

"We are really confident about ourselves. We will try to do our best to lift the World Cup. We always want to be champions and that has to be our mentality. We know that the people are getting excited about Argentina because we've got the best player in the world, because we've got really good players and a really good team."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will conclude on 18 December.

