"Literally dictating the play" - Michael Owen impressed with 'quality' Liverpool star after display against Villarreal

Former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen has praised Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara after his performance against Villarreal.

The Reds hosted the La Liga outfit for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal last night (April 27). They managed to clinch a deserved 2-0 win, with Thiago pulling the strings from midfield once again.

The Spaniard completed 99 out of his 103 attempted passes and all nine of his long-ball attempts, while also hitting the woodwork once. He helped out defensively as well, recording a clearance and five interceptions in what was a thorough display.

Speaking on BT Sport after the match, Owen stated that there were doubts about Alcantara's place in the system when he joined the club. He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"I don’t think anyone ever doubted his quality, but they did doubt whether he could fit into this team. Because I think naturally he’s a number six, but a playmaking number six, almost like a quarterback."

The Englishman went on to heap praise on the Spaniard, saying:

"But Liverpool don’t really play with that, they like playing with more of a defensive player in Fabinho. But this guy [Thiago], especially in the last month, has just come into his own He’s literally dictating the play. Long, short passes. His passing accuracy is staggering – 96% I’m told today."

Alcantara played a key role in helping his side recycle possession and move up the field against an adamant Villarreal low-block. The Reds ultimately ended up recording 73% possession while also limiting their opponents to just one shot all night.

Resurgent Thiago Alcantara puts in yet another impressive performance for Liverpool

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Injuries plagued Thiago's debut season at Liverpool last year. However, having stayed fit for much of this campaign, the 30-year-old has displayed his incredible intelligence and technical prowess on the ball.

His abilities have been most evident over the past 10 days. The Spaniard dominated the Reds' contest against Manchester United on April 20, completing 96% of his passes and three dribbles, and laying out three key passes. His exploits helped Jurgen Klopp's side thrash their rivals 4-0 at Anfield.

He followed this up with yet another stunning display against Everton on April 24. In that match, which ended in a 2-0 win for his side, Alcantara completed more passes (119) than all 11 players in the opposition combined (95).

He has now added to that with a third fantastic performance in eight days against Villarreal, which even earned him UEFA's Player of the Match award. It leaves him and Liverpool in good stead heading into the final few weeks of the season.

