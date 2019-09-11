×
Lithuania 1-5 Portugal: 4 players who impressed | EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
11 Sep 2019, 08:26 IST

Portugal defeated Lithuania 5-1
Portugal defeated Lithuania 5-1

It was another routine victory for Portugal, as the Iberians solidified their EURO 2020 qualification chances with a convincing 5-1 win over Lithuania in Vilnius.

A failure to defend their title would have been a momentous disaster for the defending European champions, but that was exactly the scenario Portugal found themselves in after drawing their first two matches in Group B.

However, victories against first Serbia and then Lithuania has seen them leap into second place, and with four matches still to come, they have their fate in their hands.

Fernando Santos would have been seeking to build momentum from their 4-2 win over Serbia last time out and that was exactly what he got with a number of his players playing a major role in helping Portugal to victory.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting four players who starred in the victory over Lithuania.

#4 Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva ended the night with two assists
Bernardo Silva ended the night with two assists

Bernardo Silva was arguably Manchester City's most important player as they conquered England on all fronts last season and was deservedly voted as the club's player of the season.

He also starred in the Nations League as Portugal triumphed in the first ever edition of the competition and he was again named as the best player of the tournament.

It therefore came as a major shock when Ronaldo was named as Portugal's Player of the Year at the expense of Bernardo Silva considering all that the Manchester City man had achieved over the last year.

Against Lithuania, Bernardo reminded everyone of his abilities, dictating play with his silky technique and vision on the ball.

Fernando Santos started the Portugal number 10 on the left flank of attack and he ended the night with two assists, with the first of those being an absolute pin-point cross into the box which Ronaldo finished off with an exquisite flick.

