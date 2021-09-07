Lithuania U21 vs Spain U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Lithuania U21 and Spain U21 will battle for three points in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Slovakia U21 in a qualifier on Friday. Adrian Kapralik scored a brace to help the Slovaks pick up all three points.

Spain U21 were emphatic in their 4-1 thrashing of Russia U21 on home turf last weekend. Fer Nino and Yeremi Pino both scored braces in the rout.

That victory helped La Rojita climb to the summit of the standings in Group C. The Lithuania U21 side are currently in fourth spot.

🇪🇸 @arnautenas and @JMirandaG19 started for Spain U21 in their 4-1 win vs Russia in the EURO qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/IuNUqwaR77 — La Masia (@Youngcules) September 3, 2021

Lithuania U21 vs Spain U21 Head-to-Head

Spain U21 have won one and drawn one of their two previous meetings with Lithuania U21.

The last time the sides met was in Group 7 of the 2006 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifiers. Goals from Hector Font and Jonathan Soriano helped Spain pick up a 2-0 victory.

Lithuania U21 form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Spain U21 form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Lithuania U21 vs Spain U21 Team News

Lithuania U21

Coach Marius Stankevicius called up 23 players to dispute the qualifiers against Slovakia U21 and Spain U21. There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Spain U21

Coach De La Fuente called up 23 players to dispute the qualifiers against Russia and Lithuania. The team is headlined by Tottenham forward Bryan Gil.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Massive congratulations to @11BryanGil who is the new captain of the Spain u21 team. Our starboy! 🌟🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/cxwhPIxPFY — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) September 6, 2021

Lithuania U21 vs Spain U21 Predicted XI

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gustas Baliutavicius (GK); Dovydas Jansonas, Eugene Park, Vilius Armalas, Gytis Paulauskas; Natanas Zebrauskas, Matas Ramanauskas; Titas Milasius, Tomas Kalinauskas, Artur Dolznikov; Darius Zubauskas

Spain U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julen Agirrezabala (GK); Juan Miranda, Jon Pacheco, Hugo Guillamon, Alejando Frances; Nicolas Melamed, Antonio Blanco, Roberto Lopez; Bryan Gil, Fer Nino, Yeremi Pino

Lithuania U21 vs Spain U21 Prediction

Spain U21 are heavy favorites to pick up all three points despite playing away from home. This is due to the gulf in class between the two sides and the experience of playing at the highest stage.

The visitors like to play on the front foot and Lithuania will try to limit the damage by playing compactly. However, the quality of Spain should shine through in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Lithuania U21 0-4 Spain U21

Edited by Peter P