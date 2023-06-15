Lithuania vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2023

Lithuania and Bulgaria resume their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship when they square off at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are yet to pick up a win in the qualifiers and will head into the weekend looking to get some points on the board.

Lithuania were left empty-handed in their Euro 2024 qualifying opener as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Serbia back in March.

This followed a forgettable run in the 2022 Baltic Cup, where they suffered successive defeats against Iceland and Estonia.

Edgaras Jankauskas’s men have failed to win their last 11 matches, dating back to a 2-1 victory over San Marino in March 2022.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, failed to get their qualifying campaign up and running as they were thrashed 3-0 by Hungary last time out.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Montenegro in their group opener on March 24 which saw their six-match winless run come to an end.

Bulgaria head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 10 competitive matches, with a 1-0 victory over North Macedonia in September 2022 being the exception.

Lithuania vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last three meetings between the two nations, Bulgaria hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Lithuania’s only victory came in October 2021, when they thrashed the Tricolours 3-1 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

Bulgaria are on a run of three straight games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw since last November’s 2-0 victory over Cyprus.

Jankauskas’ side are on a 11-match winless run across all competitions, losing nine games and claiming two draws since their win over San Marino in March 2022.

The Tricolours are unbeaten in five of their last six away games across all competitions, with last March’s 3-0 loss to Hungary being the exception.

Lithuania vs Bulgaria Prediction

Lithuania and Bulgaria have endured a slow start to the campaign and will be looking to pick up their first win in Group G. We predict both sides will take a cautious approach to the game and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Lithuania 1-1 Bulgaria

Lithuania vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Lithuania’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in all but one of Bulgaria’s last six outings)

