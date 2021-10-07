Lithuania vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Bulgaria face Lithuania at LFF Stadium on Friday in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to continue their momentum.

Having got their campaign off to back-to-back defeats against Switzerland and Italy, the Lions have made significant improvements since then.

They held Northern Ireland and the Azzurri before beating Lithuania 1-0 last month, their first win of the campaign.

Yasen Petrov's side now have the chance to get their second win as Lithuania are down in the dumps.

Having lost all nine of their fixtures in the 2021 calendar year, the Rinktine are currently on one of their worst runs in recent history.

Former manager Valdas Urbonas was given the boot in June but the arrival of Valdas Ivanauskas has hardly changed their situation for the better. Lithuania have lost all three of their games under their new coach too.

Lithuania vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head

There have only been two clashes between the sides before, with Bulgaria coming out on top on both occasions.

That includes a slender 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture of their current qualifying campaign in March.

Lithuania Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Bulgaria Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Lithuania vs Bulgaria Team News

Lithuania

Saulius Mikoliunas will miss out for Lithuania who is undergoing rehabilitation for an injury.

Rinktine's current top-scorer Fedor Cernych will retain his place behind lone striker Edgaras Dubickas. Experienced stars Arvydas Novikovas and Donatas Kazlauskas will be playing from either side of Cernych.

Another first-team regular, Linas Klimavičius, might retain his place in the centre-back position ahead of Dominykas Barauskas.

Injured: Saulius Mikoliunas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bulgaria

Georgi Georgiev will likely continue between the sticks as experienced goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov is suspended. He was shown a red card on the bench during their game against Lithuania last month.

Petrov, however, faces a selection dilemma in the attack.

Kiril Despodov and Georgi Yomov are rising stars and may get their chances once more, with either Spas Delev or Atanas Iliev playing through the center.

Injured: None

Suspended: Nikolay Mihaylov

Unavailable: None

Lithuania vs Bulgaria Predicted XI

Lithuania (4-4-2): Ernestas Šetkus; Justas Lasickas, Edgaras Utkus, Benas Satkus, Egidijus Vaitkunas; Linas Megelaitis, Domantas Simkus, Ovidijus Verbickas, Arvydas Novikovas; Fedor Cernych, Edgaras Dubickas.

Bulgaria (4-3-3): Georgi Georgiev; Andrea Hristov, Petko Hristov, Anton Nedyalkov; Georgi Kostadinov, Petar Vitanov, Dominik Yankov; Georgi Yomov, Atanas Iliev, Kiril Despodov.

Lithuania vs Bulgaria Prediction

Lithuania are desperate to end their losing streak and want to claim a point before closing their qualifying campaign. But it's anyone's guess where that's going to come from.

Also Read

Bulgaria, though not a formidable side themselves, at least have enough in the tank to win against them once more.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Bulgaria

Edited by Shardul Sant