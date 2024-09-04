Lithuania vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2024

Lithuania and Cyprus go head-to-head in the 2024 UEFA Nations League at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium on Friday. Both sides met in a friendly matchup last November, with Temur Ketsbaia’s men claiming a 1-0 victory courtesy of a first-half strike from AIK forward Ioannis Pittas.

Lithuania’s quest for an 11th Baltic Cup title came to an end on June 11, when they were beaten on penalties by Estonia in the final following a 1-1 draw in normal time at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium.

Edgaras Jankauskas’ side now turn their attention to the Nations League, where they secured a 2-0 aggregate victory over Gibraltar in the League C relegation playoff in March.

Lithuania had failed to win any of their six matches in Group 1 of League C back in 2022, losing five and claiming one draw to finish rock-bottom in the standings.

Cyprus, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed San Marino 4-1 in a friendly matchup at the San Marino Stadium on June 11.

Before that, Ketsbaia’s men were on a three-game winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding five goals and scoring twice.

Like Friday’s hosts, Cyprus finished last in Group 2 of League C back in the 2022 Nations League, having picked up just five points from a possible 18.

Lithuania vs Cyprus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Cyprus boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lithuania have picked up one win in that time, which came in February 2001, when they beat Ketsbaia’s men 2-1 in Limassol.

Cyprus have lost their last nine competitive matches, conceding 33 goals and scoring just four since a 1-0 victory over Greece in September 2022.

Lithuania have won all but one of their last four competitive matches, with their penalty-shootout defeat against Eatonia in June’s Baltic Cup final being the exception.

Lithuania vs Cyprus Prediction

While Cyprus have enjoyed the better of this fixture, they have failed to win their last nine competitive games - a run that will give Lithuania plenty of optimism heading into Thursday.

Lithuania’s home advantage gives them a slight upper hand here and we are backing them to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Lithuania 1-0 Cyprus

Lithuania vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lithuania to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Lithuania’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

