Lithuania vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024 

Lithuania host Estonia at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas on Tuesday in the final of the 2024 Baltic Cup, aiming for their first title in the mini-tournament since 2010.

Ranked 137th in the world, Lithuania overcame Latvia in the semi-finals to get here. Second-half goals from Armandas Kucys and Artūr Dolžnikov earned them a 2-0 victory away from home.

It also extended the side's winning run to three games in all competitions, with Luthania previously beating Gibraltar in a pair of 1-0 wins in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League relegation play-outs in League C.

Meanwhile, Estonia are in their third final in the last four editions of the Baltic Cup. Having finished runners-up in the 2018 edition, the Blueshirts made amends two years later by going all the way to lift their fourth title in the competition.

Trending

Jürgen Henn's side are looking to make it five and will be feeling confident of their chances following a 4-1 win over the Faroe Islands in the semi-finals. Petur Knudsen put Faroe Islands in front after 24 minutes, but Alex Tamm, Henri Anier, Edgar Tur and Danil Kuraksin all struck apiece to give Estonia a huge win; their first in all competitions since January 2023.

Lithuania vs Estonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 54 clashes between the sides before, and the spoils are closely shared with 22 wins for each

Only 10 games in the fixture have ever ended in a stalemate, the last of which came in June 2010 when the Balric neighbors played out a 0-0 draw in a friendly

Estonia's 4-1 win over Faroe Islands ended their run of six consecutive defeats and 14 winless games

The National Team have won their last three games in a row, keeping a clean sheet in all of them

Estonia haven't kept a clean sheet in 15 international games; theyr last shut out Finland in a 1-0 victory in January 2023 friendly

Lithuania vs Estonia Prediction

Lithuania are on a better run of form here, and enter the tie as favorites. The National Team also have the home advantage. While the Blueshirts won't make it easy for them with their attacking capabilities, they may ultimately fall short here.

Prediction: Lithuania 2-1 Estonia

Lithuania vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: The home side to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes