Lithuania vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | Baltic Cup 2021 

Lithuania host neighbors Estonia in the first game of the 2021 Baltic Cup at the LFF Stadium on Tuesday.

The Rinktine, who've won the trophy on 10 occasions, are looking to end a 11-year drought and break Latvia's stranglehold on the mini-tournament.

They've lost each of their last three games, but will be eager to return to winning ways against lowly Estonia, who haven't won the cup since 1938.

Ranked 116th in the world, the Sinisärgid are one of the weakest sides in Europe, and last won a fixture in March 2019. On that occasion, they squeaked out a narrow 1-0 victory over Georgia in a friendly game.

Lithuania vs Estonia Head-To-Head

There have been 52 clashes between the sides, with Lithuania (22) edging ahead of their Baltic neighbors (20) with just two more wins.

The sides last met in October last year in an international friendly where Lithuania secured a 3-1 victory in the Estonian capital.

Egidijus Vaitkūnas, Karolis Šilkaitis, Martynas Dapkus and Gratas Sirgėdas are included in the Lithuanian national team for the Baltic Cup tournament and friendly game against Spain 🇱🇹🇱🇹 pic.twitter.com/PFB8rc77jS — FK Kauno Žalgiris (@FKKaunoZalgiris) May 24, 2021

Lithuania Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Estonia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Lithuania vs Estonia Team News

Lithuania

Kauno Zalgiris midfielder Grato Sirgedas has been nursing an injury for quite some time and will miss Lithuania's upcoming games. Meanwhile, goalkeeping duo Edvinas Gertmonas and Lukas Paukštė haven't been called up for this encounter.

Kaunas Zalgiris custodian Deividas Mikelionis will slot in between the sticks as their replacement.

Injured: Grato Sirgedas, Edvinas Gertmonas and Lukas Paukštė

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Estonia

Head coach Thomas Haberli has named a 26-man squad for the Baltic Cup, including eight foreign-based players headlined by Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein.

However, full-back Ken Kallaste and striker Erik Sorga haven't been called up due to injuries.

Injured: Ken Kallaste and Erik Sorga

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lithuania vs Estonia Predicted XI

Lithuania (4-3-2-1): Tomas Svedkauskas; Saulius Mikoliunas, Markas Beneta, Edvinas Girdvainis, Egidijus Vaitkunas; Vykintas Slivka, Domantas Simkus, Martynas Dapkus; Gratas Sirgedas, Arvydas Novikovas; Fedor Chernyk.

Estonia (3-5-2): Karl Jakob Hein; Henrik Purg, Marten Kuusk, Maksim Paskotsi; Michael Lilander, Markus Poom, Bogdan Vastsuk, Konstantin Vassiljev, Sander Puri; Henri Anier, Robert Kirss.

Lithuania vs Estonia Prediction

Lithuania and Estonia are European minnows, but the latter's poorer record tilts the balance in the hosts' favor.

It might be another dour and uneventful clash, as it has often been between the two teams, though we're betting on Lithuania to secure victory.

Prediction: Lithuania 2-0 Estonia

