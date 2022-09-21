Lithuania vs Faroe Islands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Lithuania host the Faroe Islands at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League, looking to avoid dropping into the relegation play-outs.

Without a single point from four games, the Rinktine are at the bottom of Group 1 in League C and clinging for sruvival. Another defeat in this game will confirm their fourth-place finish, with the Faroe Islands four points above them in third.

Hakan Ericson's side have won just once so far, and that was ironically against Lithuania in June, where they pulled off a 2-1 comeback victory at home.

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands Head-To-Head

Lithuania have won seven of their ten previous clashes with the Faroe Islands, losing just twice.

Interestingly, their last defeat came in the reverse fixture when the Rinktine were beaten 2-1 in June.

Lithuania Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Faroe Islands Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands Team News

Lithuania

The Rinktine have called up 23 players for the fixtures against the Faroe Islands and Luxembourg.

Modests Vorobjovs and Domantas Simkus are returning after a gap, while Tomas Kalinauskas and Deividas Dovydaitis are looking to make their international debut.

Arvydas Novikovas and Fedor Cernych have struck 12 times and sit behind only former Lithuanian striker Tomas Danilevičius (19) on the all-time list.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Faroe Islands

Top-scorer Klaemint Olsen, who has struck ten times for the side, will once again lead the line for the visitors alongside Joan Simun Edmundsson in a two-pronged attack.

Joannes Bjartalid struck both goals in their 2-2 draw with Luxembourg last time out and will likely keep his place in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands Predicted XIs

Lithuania (4-2-3-1): Dziugas Bartkus; Saulius Mikoliunas, Edvinas Girdvainis, Linas Klimavicius, Rolandas Baravyskas; Vykintas Slivka, Linas Megelaitis; Titas Milasius, Fedor Cernych, Arvydas Novikovas; Arthur Dolzhnikov

Faroe Islands (4-4-2): Gunnar Nielsen; Gilli Rolantsson Sorensen, Heini Vatnsald, Sonni Nattestad, Viljormur Davidsen; Joannes Bjartalid, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Jakup Andreasen, Meinhard Olsen; Klaemint Olsen, Joan Simon Edmundsson

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands Prediction

The Faroe Islands haven't won either of their away games in the competition this season but could find success against Lithuania, who've been poor.

The Rinktine have netted just once and conceded 12 times, and the trend could continue here.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-1 Faroe Islands

