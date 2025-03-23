Lithuania vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

Lithuania will entertain Finland at Darius and Girėnas Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (UEFA) qualifiers on Monday. The hosts suffered a loss in their campaign opener last week while Huuhkajat began their campaign with a win.

Rinktinė met Poland last week and fell to a 1-0 away loss. They produced a strong defensive performance but Robert Lewandowski scored the match-winner for Poland in the 81st minute. It was their seventh consecutive loss in competitive games.

The visitors registered their first win after six consecutive defeats last week with a 1-0 away triumph over Malta. Oliver Antman scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute and Malta defender Kurt Shaw was sent off in the 78th minute after a VAR check.

Lithuania vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions. All games have produced conclusive results, with the visitors leading 3-2.

They met for the first time in the 21st century in 2014 in the Baltic Cup and Rinktinė registered a 1-0 win.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers, suffering nine losses. They have failed to score in eight games in that period.

Huuhkajat have won their last three away games in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping two clean sheets.

Lithuania have won four of their last 22 games in the World Cup qualifiers, with all wins registered at home.

The visitors kept their first clean sheet in a competitive match since November 2023 in their campaign opener.

Lithuania vs Finland Prediction

Rinktinė have lost their last seven games in all competitions and have failed to score in their last two games. They have failed to score in their last three games in the World Cup qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

The Eagle-owls played their first match under new head coach Jacob Friis last week and registered a 1-0 win. It was their first win in all competitions since March 2024. Notably, they have won three of their last four games in the qualifiers, keeping two clean sheets.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to record a comfortable win and they also have good odds of keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Finland

Lithuania vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Finland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

