Lithuania vs Gibraltar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024

Lithuania and Gibraltar square off at the LFF Stadionas in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League relegation playoff on Tuesday.

Having suffered a 1-0 defeat in last week’s reverse leg, Julio Ribas’ men will head into the midweek clash looking to overturn their one-goal deficit and avoid dropping to League D.

Twenty-one-year-old striker Armandas Kucys came up clutch for Lithuania as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a vital first-leg victory over Gibraltar at Victoria Stadium last Thursday.

Prior to that, Edgaras Jankauskas’ men were on a three-game winless run across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since October 2023.

While Lithuania endured a forgettable campaign in the Nations League, where they finished fourth in Group G, they now need at least a draw on Tuesday to avoid relation to League D.

Gibraltar, on the other hand, have now lost their last 11 matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 friendly victory over Andorra in November 2022.

This abysmal run has been owing to their defensive vulnerability as Ribas’ men have conceded a staggering 42 goals since their narrow win over Andorra.

Gibraltar, who are 201st in the latest FIFA World Rankings, finished rock-bottom in Group 4 of the Nations League after picking up just one point from their six matches.

Lithuania vs Gibraltar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Lithuania and Gibraltar, with Jankauskas’ men claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met in last week’s reverse leg.

Gibraltar have lost their last 11 matches across all competitions, dating back to a 1-0 friendly win over Andorra in November 2022.

Lithuania have won just one of their last four matches in all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since October 2023.

Gibraltar have failed to find the back of the net in their last 11 matches while shipping 42 goals at the opposite end of the pitch.

Lithuania vs Gibraltar Prediction

Having suffered a first-leg defeat, Gibraltar have nothing to lose on Tuesday and we expect them to go all out in search of a comeback.

However, we predict Lithuania will pick up where they left off on Thursday and hand Ribas’ men a 12th defeat on the spin.

Prediction: Lithuania 2-0 Gibraltar

Lithuania vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lithuania to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Lithuania’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in Lithuania’s last six outings)