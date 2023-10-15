Lithuania vs Hungary Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023

Hungary will look to make it four straight wins in Group G of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers when they take on Lithuania at the Darius and Girenas Stadium on Tuesday (October 17).

Lithuania picked up their first win of the Euro qualifiers on Saturday when they beat Bulgaria 2-0 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium. Before that, Jankauskas’ men were on a 15-game winless run across competitions, losing 11, since March 2022.

With five points from six games, Lithuania are fourth in their qualifying group, five points behind second-placed Serbia heading into the final two gamedays.

Meanwhile, Hungary edged closer to booking their spot in the Germany finals next year with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Serbia at the weekend. Marco Rossi’s men have won their last three qualifying games and are one of seven unbeaten sides in the qualifiers.

With 13 points from five games, Hungary are atop the standings, three points above second-placed Serbia, albeit with a game in hand.

Lithuania vs Hungary Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hungary have been dominant in the fixture, with six wins n the last seven meetings, drawing the other.

Hungary are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning six, since a 2-0 defeat against Italy in the UEFA Nations League in September 202.

Lithuania are winless in nine home games, losing five, since a 3-1 win over Bulgaria in October 2021.

Hungary are unbeaten in five away games, winning thrice since a 2-1 loss to Italy in June 2022.

Lithuania vs Hungary Prediction

While Lithuania will look to pick up where they left off at the weekend, they face the stern challenge of taking on a well-drilled Hungary side unbeaten in the qualifiers. The visitors have been imperious in the fixture and should extend their dominance with another win.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Hungary

Lithuania vs Hungary Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hungary

Tip 2: First-half winners - Hungary (The Magyarok have led at half-time in six of their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Hungary’s last six games.)