Lithuania vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022 

Lithuania will host Iceland at the Darius and Girenas Stadium in the Baltic Cup semifinals on Wednesday (November 16).

The hosts endured a poor FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, losing seven of their eight games and finishing rock-bottom in their group with just three points. They did not fare much better in the Nations League earlier this year, failing to win any of their six games and will now hope for better luck in the Baltic Cup.

Lithuania are ten-time winners of the Baltic Cup, last lifting the competition in 2010 and will hope to reclaim the trophy this year.

Iceland, meanwhile, also missed on the World Cup after winning just two of their ten qualifying games and finishing nine points behind North Macedonia in the playoffs spot. They had mixed results in their UEFA Nations League campaign, drawing all four games and finishing second in their group.

The visitors are set to make their first appearance in the cup competition this week and will look to come away with a win.

Lithuania vs Iceland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Lithuania and Iceland. The hosts have won one of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won twice. Their other matchup ended in a draw.

Lithuania are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three games in this fixture.

Lithuania are without a clean sheet in their last 24 games across competitions since a goalless draw against Albania in October 2020.

Strakarnir okkar have failed to score in their last two games after doing so in their six games before that.

Iceland are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions.

Lithuania vs Iceland Prediction

Lithuania have lost six of their last seven games across competitions. They are without a win in their last five games at home and could struggle.

Iceland, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their six games before taht. They have won just one of their last ten away games and will look to pick up a win here.

The visitors sit 82 places above their midweek opponents in the FIFA rankings and should come out on top.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Iceland

Lithuania vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iceland

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Lithuania's last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

