Lithuania vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Italy travel to Vilnius to take on Lithuania at the LFF Stadium on Wednesday as they face off in a Group C 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Azzurri sit joint top of the group with six points alongside Switzerland. Lithuania are third alongside Northern Ireland, with Bulgaria bottom after losing both their opening games.

Lithuania escaped relegation from the UEFA Nations League C last year. They lost 4-0 away to Kosovo in a friendly a week ago.

Lithuania began their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with a creditable 1-0 loss against Switzerland over the weekend.

Italy, meanwhile, have begun their road to Qatar with two wins. First, the Azzurri made short work of Northern Ireland last week, winning 2-0 at home.

Roberto Mancini then saw his side defeat Bulgaria 2-0 away from home, with Andrea Belotti and Manuel Locatelli finding the net.

Lithuania vs Italy Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Lithuania have never beaten Italy in the six times they have faced each other. In fact, the hosts have only scored once against the Azzurri.

Italy have won four and drawn the other two games, with the pair last meeting in the qualifying round of Euro 2008. Lithuania drew 1-1 in Naples before Italy won 2-0 in Kaunas.

Lithuania form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Italy form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Lithuania vs Italy Team News

Lithuania

Valdas Urbanas has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with no injuries suffered in the game against Switzerland.

Lithuania are unlikely to change their lineup much after giving Switzerland a tough time.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Italy

Roberto Mancini saw Giorgio Chiellini, Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo leave the Italian squad after the win over Northern Ireland. That should afford an opportunity for the likes of Gianluca Mancini, Federico Bernardeschi and Vincenzo Grifo to stake their claim.

Given the caliber of the opposition, Mancini may opt to give his fringe personnel a chance, although Ciro Immobile is likely to lead the line.

Advertisement

Injuries: Giorgio Chiellini, Domenico Berardi, Francesco Caputo

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Lithuania vs Italy Predicted XI

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Tomas Svedkauskas (GK); Saulius Mikoliunas, Markas Beneta, Domantas Simkus; Arvydas Novikovas, Martynas Dapkus, Vykintas Slivka, Justas Lasickas; Fedor Cernych.

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Mancini, Emerson; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina; Federico Bernardeschi, Ciro Immobile, Vincenzo Grifo

Lithuania vs Italy Prediction

Italy are naturally heavy favorites coming into this game on the back of a five-game winning run. The Azzurri's squad depth should ensure that even if Roberto Mancini rotates heavily, the Italians ought to win with ease.

Lithuania were impressive defensively against Switzerland and may have a chance to pull off a draw. However, we expect Italy to triumph with a familiar scoreline.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Italy