Lithuania vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Lithuania and Luxembourg get their UEFA Nations League campaign underway when they lock horns at the LFF Stadium in Group C1 on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the Roten Löwen, having failed to win any of the last three meetings between the sides.

Lithuania were denied their second consecutive win for the first time since October 2020 as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Ireland in their most recent outing on March 29.

This followed a 2-1 victory over San Marino on March 25 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

Lithuania head into the weekend winless in four of their last five home games — losing four and claiming one draw — and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Elsewhere, Luxembourg continued to struggle for results as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bosnia & Herzegovina in March’s friendly fixture.

They have now lost each of their last three outings, conceding seven goals and scoring one since a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in November 2021.

Next up is the challenge of an opposing side against whom they are unbeaten in three consecutive meetings, claiming two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in 2009.

Lithuania vs Luxembourg Head-To-Head

Luxembourg boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from the last four meetings between the sides. Lithuania have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Lithuania Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Luxembourg Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Lithuania vs Luxembourg Team News

Lithuania

Manager Valdas Ivanauskas has called up 25 players for the upcoming Nations League games, including veteran goalkeeper and captain Ernestas Šetkus, who boasts 36 senior caps to his name.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Luxembourg

Luxembourg head into the weekend with a 26-man squad, including the likes of Huddersfield Town’s Danel Sinani, Young Boys midfielder Christopher Martins and the Sparta Rotterdam defensive duo of Laurent Jans and Mica Pinto.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Lithuania vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

Lithuania Predicted XI (5-4-1): Ernestas Šetkus; Rolandas Baravykas, Benas Šatkus, Edvinas Girdvainis, Linas Klimavičius, Saulius Mikoliūnas; Justas Lasickas, Vykintas Slivka, Arvydas Novikovas, Fedor Černych; Karolis Laukžemis

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Moris; Florian Bohnert, Maxime Chanot, Laurent Jans, Lars Krogh Gerson; Christopher Martins, Leandro Barreiro; Sébastien Thill; Olivier Thill, Danel Sinani; Gerson Rodrigues

Lithuania vs Luxembourg Prediction

While Luxembourg have struggled for results in recent outings, they head into the weekend as slight favourites given their significantly superior squad. Lithuania have managed just one win from their last six home games and we predict the visitors will extend their dominance in this fixture and claim all three points.

Prediction: Lithuania 1-2 Luxembourg

