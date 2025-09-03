Lithuania vs Malta Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Sep 03, 2025 07:59 GMT
Malta v Lithuania - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification - Source: Getty
Malta and Lithuania meet in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Lithuania will invite Malta to Darius and Girėnas Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. Both teams have endured a winless run in the qualifiers thus far. The hosts are fourth in the Group G standings while Ħomor are at the bottom of the table.

Rinktinė are winless in all competitions since June 2024. They were last in action in a friendly against Denmark in June, suffering a 5-0 loss. They have drawn their last two World Cup qualifiers.

The visitors have endured a winless run in 2025 thus far and are yet to open their goalscoring account for the year. Their last win was registered in a friendly against Liechtenstein in November. In their previous World Cup qualifiers, they lost 8-0 away to the Netherlands.

Lithuania vs Malta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have crossed paths six times in all competitions. The hosts have a narrow 2-1 lead in wins, and three games have ended in draws.
  • Five of their six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.
  • Their last three meetings have taken place in the World Cup qualifiers. They last met in the reverse fixture in March, which ended in a goalless draw.
  • Both teams have kept two clean sheets in this fixture.
  • Rinktinė have failed to score in four of their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers.
  • The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last five games.
  • The hosts have registered just two wins in the World Cup qualifiers since 2013, with one of them recorded against Malta in 2016.
  • The visitors' last away win was registered in the UEFA Nations League in September 2024.
Lithuania vs Malta Prediction

Rinktinė have drawn their last two games in the World Cup qualifiers and will look to return to winning ways in this home game. Notably, their two goals in the ongoing campaign have both been scored at home.

The Reds are winless across all competitions in 2025, and they have conceded 10 goals in their last three games in the World Cup qualifiers. They are winless on their travels in the qualifiers since 2013.

The Tricolours recorded a 2-0 home win in the World Cup qualifying match against the visitors in 2016, which remains their only home game in this fixture. With that in mind, and considering the Reds' recent record in the qualifiers, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lithuania 2-0 Malta

Lithuania vs Malta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lithuania to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

