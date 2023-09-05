Lithuania vs Montenegro Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Lithuania play host to Montenegro at the Darius and Girenas Stadium in Group G of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Thursday.

Edgaras Jankauskas’s men are one of 11 sides yet to taste victory in the qualifiers and must end this dry spell to keep their hopes of a place in Germany alive.

Lithuania failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against a rampant Hungary side at the Puskás Aréna Park on June 20.

Edgaras Jankauskas’ men have now gone 13 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 victory over San Marino in March 2022.

With just one point from three games, Lithuania are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, three points and two places below Thursday’s visitors.

Like the hosts, Montenegro failed to return to winning ways last time out as they fell to a 4-1 friendly loss against the Czech Republic.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the European Championship qualifiers, where they have failed to win their last two matches, losing once and picking up one draw in that time.

Montenegro’s only victory in Euro qualifiers came in the Group G opener back in March, when they beat Bulgaria 1-0 at the Ludogorets Arena.

Lithuania vs Montenegro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Lithuania and Montenegro, with the Brave Falcons winning their previous two encounters.

Montenegro are currently on a three-match winless run across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since March’s 1-0 victory over Bulgaria.

Lithuania have failed to win their last 13 matches, losing 10 and picking up three draws since their 2-1 victory over San Marino in March 2021.

Radulovic’s men have lost five of their last seven away matches across all competitions while picking up just two wins in that time.

Lithuania vs Montenegro Prediction

Montenegro will be licking their lips as they take on a Lithuania side who have failed to win their last 13 matches across all competitions. Radulovic’s men are currently ranked 73 places above the hosts in the latest FIFA World Rankings and we see them prevailing at the Darius and Girenas Stadium once again.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-1 Montenegro

Lithuania vs Montenegro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montenegro to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Lithuania’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Montenegro’s last five games)