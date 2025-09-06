Lithuania vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Netherlands will be looking to open up a three-point lead at the top of Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Lithuania at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium on Sunday. Edgaras Jankauskas’ men head into the weekend without a win after four rounds of matches and will aim to secure a morale-boosting result.
Lithuania needed a 96th-minute penalty from Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis to salvage a 1-1 draw against Malta in their World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday.
With that result, Jankauskas’ men have gone 11 straight competitive games without a win, a run which saw them relegated from League C of the UEFA Nations League after losing each of their six matches.
Lithuania are yet to taste victory in the World Cup qualifiers, losing once and claiming three draws to collect three points and sit fourth in Group G, one point above rock-bottom Malta.
Elsewhere, the Netherlands were left red-faced in midweek when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland after giving up their lead in the 80th minute at the Feyenoord Stadium.
Before that, Ronald Koeman’s men picked up two wins from their first two qualifying games, seeing off Finland and Malta while scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets.
With seven points from a possible nine, the Netherlands currently lead the way at the top of the Group G standings, level on points with second-placed Poland.
Lithuania vs Netherlands Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Lithuania and the Netherlands, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.
- The Netherlands are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven matches, picking up three wins and three draws since November 2024.
- Lithuania are on a run of 12 consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, losing nine and claiming three draws since a 2-0 win over Latvia on June 8.
- The Netherlands have failed to win four of their last five away matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since October 2024.
Lithuania vs Netherlands Prediction
The Netherlands will be excited to go up against a floundering Lithuania side, who have failed to win their last 12 matches. That said, we predict Jankauskas’ men will take the positives from the midweek result against Poland and return to winning ways here.
Prediction: Lithuania 0-3 Netherlands
Lithuania vs Netherlands Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Netherlands to win
Tip 2: First-half winners - Netherlands (The visitors have led at halftime in five of their last seven games)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the visitors’ last seven matches)