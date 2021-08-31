Lithuania vs Northern Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Northern Ireland visit Lithuania at the LFF Stadium on Thursday for their third game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Norn Iron have accumulated just one point from two games in Group C following a goalless draw to Bulgaria, having lost the opening match to heavyweights Italy.

However, they also face competition from World Cup regulars Switzerland, who are currently second in the group with six points. The two sides face each other on September 8.

The upcoming match presents them with their best chance yet of registering a win as Lithuania have traditionally been one of the weakest sides in Europe.

With defeats in both their qualifying games, Lithuania are at the bottom of the group but can be a tough nut to crack on home soil.

Lithuania vs Northern Ireland Head-To-Head

The sides have only met twice before - in the 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

While they played out a 2-2 draw in Belfast, Northern Ireland beat Lithuania 1-0 in the return leg.

Lithuania 0-2 Italy:



Goals from Stefano Sensi and Ciro Immobile earned Italy a 2-0 victory over Lithuania on Wednesday as Roberto Mancini's side made it three wins from three games.#CMD368 #CMD368official #FifaWorldCupQualifiers #Lithuania #Italy pic.twitter.com/OpXnjFklAm — CMD368_OFFICIAL (@OfficialCmd368) April 1, 2021

Lithuania Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Northern Ireland Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Lithuania vs Northern Ireland Team News

Lithuania

Head coach Valdas Ivanauskas will be without his captain and Lithuania's most capped player, Saulius Mikoliunas, as he's currently nursing an injury.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus returns to the national side after almost two years in exile.

Injured: Saulius Mikoliunas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

⚽ The boss has provided an update on his squad for the September internationals ⤵️ #GAWA — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) August 30, 2021

Northern Ireland

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is out with a foot injury, while Josh Magennis will miss out too. Corry Evans is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

Will Grigg hasn't been called up to the squad due to a poor run of form.

Injured: Jonny Evans and Josh Magennis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Will Grigg

Lithuania vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Lithuania (4-2-3-1): Tomas Svedkauskas; Vytas Gaspuitis, Markas Beneta, Edvinas Girdvainis, Egidijus Vaitkunas; Linas Megelaitis, Domantas Simkus; Ovidijus Verbickas, Paulius Golubickas, Arvydas Novikovas; Fedor Cernych.

Northern Ireland (5-3-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Shane Ferguson, Ciaron Brown, Craig Cathcart, Daniel Ballard, Stuart Dallas; George Saville, Ali McCann, Paddy McNair; Niall McGinn, Kyle Lafferty.

Lithuania vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Both teams are winless in qualifying so far and will look to put that right.

However, Northern Ireland have enough quality to win the game, with Lithuania set to be without talismanic skipper Saulius Mikoliunas.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Northern Ireland

Edited by Vishal Subramanian