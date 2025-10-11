Lithuania vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Lithuania will welcome Poland to Darius and Girėnas Stadium in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. The hosts are winless in six games thus far and are no longer in contention for World Cup qualification. Biało-Czerwoni have three wins from five games and are second in the Group G standings behind the Netherlands.

Rinktinė met Finland in their previous outing and suffered a 2-1 away defeat. Pijus Širvys gave them the lead in the 25th minute, and Benjamin Källman pulled Finland level in the 48th minute. Adam Markhiyev added a 55th-minute winner for Finland.

The visitors met New Zealand in a friendly on Thursday and recorded a 1-0 home win. Piotr Zieliński scored the only goal of the match in the 49th minute. They are unbeaten in their last two qualifiers and won 3-1 at home against Finland last month.

Lithuania vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 13 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording seven wins. Rinktinė have two wins and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in March and Biało-Czerwoni recorded a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Lithuania have drawn two of their three home games in the ongoing World Cup qualifying campaign.

The White-Reds have suffered just one loss in the ongoing qualifying campaign, with that loss registered away from home against Finland.

Rinktinė have just two wins in this fixture, with one of them registered at home in 2011.

Lithuania vs Poland Prediction

Trispalvės suffered their fourth loss of the year on Thursday and will look to bounce back here. They have failed to score in their last three meetings against the White-Reds and will look to improve upon that record in this home game.

Biało-Czerwoni have won five of their last seven games in 2025, while keeping four clean sheets; though, all wins were registered at home. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four games.

Considering the hosts' struggles in the World Cup qualifiers and the White-Reds' good record in this fixture, we back the visitors to register a win in this match.

Prediction: Lithuania 1-3 Poland

Lithuania vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

