Lithuania vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

Lithuania will host Serbia at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have endured a difficult set of continental qualifiers so far, falling behind in their pursuit of a first-ever appearance in the final tournament. They played out a 2-2 draw against Montenegro in their last game and had looked set to be headed toward defeat before substitute Fedor Cernych curled in a late leveler in additional time.

Serbia, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the qualifiers of late after a strong start to the tournament earlier in the year. They were beaten 2-1 by Hungary in their game on Thursday and perhaps deserved more from the game, but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit second in the group table with seven points from four games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Lithuania vs Serbia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Lithuania and Serbia. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won the other six.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Sunday's fixture, with Serbia running out 2-0 winners via goals from Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their seven games in this fixture.

Lithuania have the worst defensive record in Group G so far with a goal concession tally of seven.

The Eagles have scored six goals in the Euro qualifiers so far. Only group leaders Hungary (7) have scored more.

Lithuania vs Serbia Prediction

Lithuania are on a poor 14-game winless streak dating back to March last year. Their last home win came back in October 2021 when they beat Bulgaria 3-1 at the LFF Stadionas and they will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Serbia's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They are by far the stronger side ahead of Sunday's game and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Lithuania 1-3 Serbia

Lithuania vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Serbia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)