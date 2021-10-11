Lithuania vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Lithuania will host Switzerland at the LFF Stadionas in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 home win over Bulgaria on Saturday. Fedor Cernych scored a late second-half brace to give his side all three points.

Switzerland secured a routine 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland on home turf. Steven Zuber and Christian Fassnacht scored in either half to give the Alpine side the win.

That victory saw Murat Yakin's side maintain second spot in Group C, three points behind table-toppers Italy with a game in hand. Despite their victory, Lithuania remain rooted to the bottom of the standings on three points.

Lithuania vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Switzerland have a 100% record with four wins in previous matches.

Their most recent clash came in the first leg in March when Xherdan Shaqirir's second-minute goal was enough to give Switzerland a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Lithuania's victory over Bulgaria halted a run of nine consecutive defeats. The visitors are currently on a four-game unbeaten run.

LIthuania form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Switzerland form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Lithuania vs Switzerland Team News

Lithuania

Saulius Mikoliunas is the only injury concern for the hosts. There are no suspension worries for coach Valdas Ivanauskas.

Injury: Saulius Mikoliunas

Suspension: None

Switzerland

Switzerland have named a very strong squad for October's qualifiers. The Bundesliga is well-represented by the likes of Yann Sommer, Denis Zakaria and Manuel Akanji, while Xherdan Shaqiri was also included.

Team captain and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained against Tottenham.

Injury: Granit Xhaka

Suspension: None

Lithuania vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ernestas Šetkus (GK); Rolandas Baravykas, Linas Klimavicius, Benas Satkus, Egidijus Vaitkunas; Linas Megelaitis, Domantas Simkus; Ovidijus Verbickas, Arvydas Novikovas, Fedor Cernych; Karolis Laukzemis

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-4): Yann Sommer (GK); Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Kevin Mbabu; Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht

Lithuania vs Switzerland Prediction

Switzerland are vastly superior to their hosts and have several players who have proven themselves at the highest level. The visitors have their sights set on usurping Italy at the summit of the group and a win will draw them level with the European champions.

Also Read

Lithuania can only hope to absorb the attacking threat of Switzerland by defending deep but it is likely to be a futile effort. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Switzerland

Edited by Peter P