Lithuania vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Turkey take on Lithuania on Tuesday. Both teams have a point to prove and will want to win this game.

Lithuania made a poor start to their Nations League campaign and will need to make a comeback in the coming weeks. The hosts suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Luxembourg in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Turkey, on the other hand, have kicked off their campaign in impressive fashion and will look to top their group this season. The Turkish outfit eased past Faroe Islands by a 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lithuania vs Turkey Head-to-Head

Lithuania have a slight edge over Turkey and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams. Turkey have managed only one victory against Lithuania and will need to level the scales on Tuesday..

The two European sides are yet to lock horns on in an official competition and will look to make their mark this week. Both squads have made important strides over the past year and can be impressive on their day.

Lithuania form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Turkey form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Lithuania vs Turkey Team News

Lithuania need to win this game

Lithuania

Lithuania have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team this week. The Lithuanians have plenty of experience in their ranks and will need to step up in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Turkey have a point to prove

Turkey

Turkey have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team. Cengiz Under found the back of the net last week and is set to lead the line this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Lithuania vs Turkey Predicted XI

Lithuania Predicted XI (5-4-1): Ernestas Setkus; Rolandas Baravykas, Benas Satkus, Edvinas Girdvainis, Linas Klimavicius, Saulius Mikoliunas; Justas Lasickas, Vykintas Slivka, Arvydas Novikovas, Fedor Cernych; Karolis Laukzemis

Turkey Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ugurcan Cakir; Ozan Kabak, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral; Mehmet Zeki Celik, Dorukhan Tokoz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ridvan Yilmaz; Cengiz Under, Orkun Kokcu, Serdar Dursun

Lithuania vs Turkey Prediction

Turkey have an excellent squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet expectations over the past year. The likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Cengiz Under can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their lethal best this week.

Lithuania have improved in recent months but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Turkey are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lithuania 1-3 Turkey

