Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LIV 4-0 WHU: 4 Talking Points from Liverpool's win over West Ham United

Amlan Sahoo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.89K   //    12 Aug 2018, 22:31 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Liverpool kick-started their 2018-19 Premier League Campaign with a sensational 4-0 win over London Side West Ham United at Anfield. Liverpool's 'Egyptian King' opened the scoring for the Reds in the 19th minute tapping in a simple through from Andy Robertson from the left flank and Mane made it 2-0 up for the Merseyside Reds just before half-time. The second half of the game saw two more goals being added with Firmino sliding in a ball for Mane who quickly turned and took the shot. He was lucky, however, as he was in an offside position - a decision which will pressurize the officials to bring the Video Assistant Referee into the EPL. The final one for the day was scored by a rejuvenated Daniel Sturridge just 24 seconds after coming onto the field.

Here are 4 talking points from Liverpool's win over the Hammers.

1) The 4-3-3 Formation:


Liverpool's Starting Lineup against West Ham United, 12 August 2018
Liverpool's Starting Lineup against West Ham United, 12 August 2018

The 4-3-3 formation is widely used by managers around the world, but a mix of pace and gegenpressing, (a soccer tactic where a team tries to win back the ball immediately after losing it) along with a pivotal false 9 makes Liverpool a deadly opponent for any team in the world in this formation. Klopp remains very organized with his formations. Van Dijk's arrival in the Winter and Brazilian International Alisson's recent arrival as Goalkeeper, Liverpool's backline is developing into a very stable and rock-solid formation.

Firmino's capabilities as a False 9 is unmatched in the world right now giving spaces to the likes of Salah and Mane who are already on a different level. But the most difficult problem this formation faces is against Bus-parking teams. It'll be very exciting to watch how Liverpool take on such teams in the remaining campaign.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football West Ham United Mohamed Salah Naby Keita
Amlan Sahoo
CONTRIBUTOR
Indian by Heart. Kopite by Choice. You'll Never Walk Alone.
Liverpool vs West Ham 4-0: Five talking points
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool predicted XI vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs West Ham United: Liverpool's expected...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
West Ham United 0-0 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham United Team Preview
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
6 defining moments from Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career
RELATED STORY
4 players West Ham United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us