LIV vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UCL Match - April 14th, 2021

Real Madrid travel to Anfield to play their second leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool. Los Blancos put in a clinical performance in the first leg to secure a crucial 3-1 victory.

Liverpool, however, have some hope thanks to a crucial away goal scored by Mohamed Salah. The Reds face a huge task at Anfield and will need to be at their best if they are to have any chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

Real Madrid face an injury crisis and key players like Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane are missing due to Covid-19. It will be interesting to see how Zidane manages to rejig his defense to control Liverpool's fearsome attack.

Squads to choose from

Liverpool (LIV)

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Kelleher, Hughes, Ojrzynski, Davies, Matip, Robertson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Tsimikas, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Koumetio, Mane, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn, Leighton Clarkson, Cain, Salah, Jota, Firmino, Origi

Real Madrid (RM)

Courtois, Lunin, Altube, Varane, Ramos, Vasquez, Marcelo, Carvajal, Nacho, Mendy, Odriozola, Militao, Gutierrez, Santos, Chust, Hazard, Asensio, Modric, Kroos, Casemiro, Isco, Valverde, Park, Arribas, Antonio Blanco, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz, Duro

Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool (LIV)

Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid (RM)

Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Match Details

Match: Liverpool (LIV) vs Real Madrid (RM), UEFA Champions League

Date: 15th April 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool (LIV) vs Real Madrid (RM) Fantasy Suggestions

Liverpool (LIV) vs Real Madrid (RM) Dream 11 tips

With Liverpool chasing the game and Real Madrid facing an injury crisis, it could be a good option to captain Mohamed Salah. Although Liverpool have struggled this season, the 'Egyptian King' has been in fine form and scored in the first leg as well.

For the vice captaincy option, it has to be Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been a real talisman for Los Blancos this season and he could exploit the spaces left behind the Liverpool back line.

Leaving Vinicius Jr out could be a huge call. The Brazilian winger put in a stunning performance in the first leg but if his dream 11 points total is analyzed for the last few matches (apart from the match against Liverpool), he often looks threatening but does not gain too many points.

Another option that can be taken is to go with a back 3 of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Militao and a midfield of Asensio, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro and Mane.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Alisson Becker; Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Nat Phillips; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Sadio Mane; Mohamed Salah (C), Karim Benzema (VC)

Captain: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Vice-captain: Karim Benzema (RM)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Alisson Becker, Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Sadio Mane; Mohamed Salah (VC), Karim Benzema (C)

Captain: Karim Benzema (RM), Vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (LIV)