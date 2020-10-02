Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (4-5 on pens): Player Ratings as Gunners book quarterfinal berth | EFL Cup 2020-21

Arsenal booked their place in the quarterfinal of the Carabao Cup with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Liverpool at Anfield. The game finished 0-0 in the 90 minutes, with Bernd Leno in inspired form in the Arsenal goal.

Leno made five terrific saves in regulation time to take the game to penalties, where he saved spot-kicks from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.

In fact, it was Arsenal who missed first in the shootout, when Mohamed Elneny's penalty was saved by Adrian San Miguel.

Here's how each player fared for both sides.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Adrian San Miguel - 8/10

Adrian made two terrific saves in the game. In the first half, he did well to deny Eddie Nketiah in a one-on-one. After the break, he kept out Rob Holding's powerful header from point-blank range. He will feel that he should have saved Joe Willock's winning penalty though.

Neco Williams - 7/10

Having to deal with Nicolas Pepe, young Williams was outstanding. He was on the front-foot with his tackling and didn't let Pepe dictate terms. Also made a fantastic last-ditch tackle to deny Saka a clear shot at Adrian's goal.

Advertisement

Rhys Williams - 7/10

Williams was outstanding at centre-back. He read the game well, moved the ball around with ease, and took command of aerial situations.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

Arsenal didn't really get near van Dijk, with most of the attacks coming from the other side. The Dutchman was one of many Liverpool players denied a goal by the outstanding Leno.

James Milner - 6/10

Milner defended well enough against the likes of Willock and Nketiah. But he didn't provide the Reds with anywhere near enough thrust going forward.

Marko Grujic - 8/10

The Serb was immense in the middle of the park. He was also a massive threat off set-pieces, as he used his tall frame to great effect.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

This was actually one of Jones's less impressive games for the Liverpool first team. He over-complicated things at times, which didn't help his cause.

Harry Wilson - 4/10

Unimpressive. In what could be his last appearance for Liverpool before making a move, he was pretty anonymous in the game, and then went on to miss his penalty in the shootout.

Mohamed Salah - 5/10

Salah didn't really have a sniff of a chance in this game. He played only 60 minutes, and it seemed as though he was playing well within himself.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Advertisement

The new signing was very impressive. He created a chance for Grujic early in the game, and then had two of his own. He hit the target with both, but was denied by Leno.

Takumi Minamino - 5/10

Minamino cut a frustrated figure for most of that game. He missed a sitter just before half-time, when he hit the crossbar with the entire goal gaping.

Substitutes

Divock Origi - 3/10

He offered nothing in the 30 minutes that he played. He also missed his penalty in the shootout.

Joe Gomez - 6/10

He came on to replace van Dijk at the hour mark, and wasn't really troubled too much.

Gini Wijnaldum - 6/10

He was energetic after coming on for the last 15 minutes. Also scored a superb penalty.