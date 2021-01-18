Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as league leaders fail to breach Anfield bastion | Premier League 2020-21

In a clash of two heavyweights in the 2020-21 Premier League, league leaders Manchester United held defending champions Liverpool to a drab goalless draw.

An impressive haul of 29 points in their last 11 games saw Manchester United ascend to the Premier League summit before their trip to Anfield. Liverpool, on the other hand, picked up only two points from their last three games. are now without a league win in four for the first time since February 2017.

The tone was pretty much set from the opening whistle, as Manchester United were sluggish and let Liverpool dominate proceedings. The away side looked threatening on the counter but didn't manage to breach the Liverpool citadel. However, the home side hardly fared better, failing to influence the game despite dominating possession.

In the second half, Manchester United put Liverpool custodian Allison under pressure, but the Brazilian keeper was up to the task, making two massive saves to keep the game scoreless.

The stalemate means Liverpool remain third in the Premier League table, a point behind Leicester and three behind Manchester United. On that note, let us take a look at five hits and flops from either team in this game

#5 HIT: Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Premier League

In his first appearance for Liverpool at Anfield, Thiago Alcantara was by far the most impressive outfield player on the pitch.

The Spaniard controlled proceedings in midfield, putting on a show with his incredible passing range and ability to glide away from his opponents. Thiago Alcantara was at the heart of most Liverpool moves and almost marked his Anfield debut with a goal.

The 29-year old did make a few wayward passes but dictated the tempo of the game.

Thiago Alcantara is known as one of the best midfielders in modern football, and with his performance against Manchester United helped him live up to that billing.

#4 FLOP: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Premier League

It was a subdued display from the Premier League's top scorer Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian striker struggled to get involved and was kept at bay by the Manchester United full-backs.

He had a go at the goal a couple of times but never really troubled David de Gea. Salah did run behind the Manchester United defence on a few occasions but did not into a goal-scoring position.

The Liverpool forward has now gone four league games without a goal, something that would be disconcerting for manager Jurgen Klopp.