Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings from Anfield stalemate | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool and Manchester United drew 0-0 at Anfield on Sunday, as the Red Devils remained top of the Premier League and three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side.

In a tight game, both sides had the upper hand in each half, but United definitely created the better chances to win the game. They were thwarted by the sensational Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal, as Liverpool's unbeaten home league record lived on by the skin of its teeth.

Roberto Firmino was guilty of missing a couple of excellent chances in the first half when he didn't even make David de Gea work to keep his strikes out.

In the second half, Alisson first saved a Bruno Fernandes tap-in from close range before getting in the way of a powerful point-blank Paul Pogba shot.

In the end, though, the draw was probably a fair result, given the balance of play across the 90 minutes.

Here's how each player fared for both teams.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Manchester United

Alisson Becker - 8/10

Advertisement

The Brazilian is the reason Liverpool remain unbeaten at Anfield in the league. He produced two superb saves to deny Fernandes and Pogba to keep the scores level.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

He played some superb diagonal passes to Andy Robertson, but his quality was never sustained. He also made a few basic errors in possession at the back.

Fabinho - 7/10

Fabinho made an excellent block off a Fernandes shot in the second half. He was also where he needed to be to thwart Manchester United at every point of time.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

Playing in an unfamiliar role, the Liverpool captain did well enough, even though he did get bullied by Pogba at times. The offside traps were well-executed.

Andy Robertson - 7/10

He was once again superb down the left flank, and most of LIverpool's good play came through him. He also put a great ball through to Firmino at the back-post, which he didn't convert.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

Thiago's class is there for all to see. He was sublime with his vision and passing in the first half. In the second half, he also tested De Gea with an excellent strike from distance.

Gini Wijnaldum - 4/10

Wijnaldum was so poor. He slowed down Liverpool's momentum almost whenever he got the ball, didn't pick the right passes, and was sloppy at times as well.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 6/10

There were some superb through-balls in the first half from Shaqiri, but he faded away after half-time.

Mohamed Salah - 5/10

Advertisement

Salah was magnificently marshalled by the Manchester United defence. His only sight of goal came with three defenders around him, and the shot was predictably blocked by one of those.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

Mane was clean through on goal at the end of the first half, when the referee chose to blow his whistle earlier than he had to. Otherwise, he was a threat, but just not consistent enough with his decision-making in the final third.

Roberto Firmino - 4/10

Wasteful. Profligate. Poor. Firmino really should've done better with three chances he had. He hit one wide, found De Gea tamely with another, and saw another well defended by Maguire.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones - 6/10

As usual, Jones had some tidy touches in midfield.

Divock Origi - 6/10

Origi came on for the last five minutes, and made one good run down the right.

James Milner - N/A

Milner had barely any time on the pitch, but made one excellent recovery tackle to stop Pogba from leading a Manchester United counter-attack.