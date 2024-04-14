Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace: 5 Hits and Flops as Eberechi Eze's goal sinks the Reds on their home patch | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool fell to a narrow 0-1 defeat against Crystal Palace at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 14.

The Reds entered this contest on the back of a faltering run of form. With three wins, three defeats and two draws in their last eight games, they were at the risk of derailing their season.

Jurgen Klopp's men were left on the brink of elimination from the UEFA Europa League after their 3-0 defeat against Atalanta in the quarter-finals first leg. However, the German fielded a competitive lineup as they looked to put that result behind them.

Liverpool made a decent start to the contest and controlled possession of the proceedings. They pushed forward in search of goals but were caught off-guard by Crystal Palace, who grabbed a shock lead in the 14th minute. Tyrick Mitchell played Eberechi Eze through on goal as the latter slotted the ball past Alisson to make it 1-0.

The Reds had seven shots on target in the first period but just three of those were on target. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, attempted five shots on target in eight attempts overall. Liverpool were unable to make the most of their possession as they trailed at the break.

The second half was a similar story in terms of possession as Liverpool dominated the proceedings. They had 79 percent of the ball and attempted 14 shots in the second period, but managed to direct just three of those on target. Crystal Palace saw the ball for just 21 percent of the second half, attempting two shots with one of those on target.

Alisson did exceptionally well on a couple of occasions to deny the Eagles. However, he was often let down by his own defenders. Despite several efforts, Liverpool were unable to draw level as they ended up losing 1-0.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

The former Manchester United custodian put in a strong showing against Liverpool. He made a total of five saves throughout the game, with all of them coming off shots attempted from inside the box. Henderson also made two clearances and played two long balls for his team.

#4. Flop - Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

The Crystal Palace striker had a poor outing against Liverpool as he missed multiple glorious chances to score. He played nearly the entire duration of the game and had 32 touches of the ball.

Mateta played one key pass and one long ball in midfield. He won just three of his 16 duels in the game, showing a slight weakness to his game.

#3. Hit - Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

The Eagles' skipper had a great game in defence and even ended up keeping a clean sheet. He passed the ball with 71 percent accuracy, including one key pass and a remarkable nine long balls. He also won two of his three duels at the back.

Andersen had a great game defensively and barely allowed Liverpool's forwards any space in the defensive third. He made a game-high 14 clearances, as well as one interception and one tackle.

#2. Flop - Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Jones passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one cross. He won just five of his 15 duels on the pitch and was dispossessed a worrying 13 times throughout the game. He also committed four fouls and was booked in the second half for a bad tackle. Jones also made one interception and won four tackles.

#1. Hit - Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Eze had a great game up front for the Eagles, passing the ball with 79% accuracy, including three key passes, three crosses and three long balls. He also won four duels and created two big changes that were not converted.

Eze opened the scoring for Palace as he slotted the ball past Liverpool custodian Alisson in the 14th minute. Tyrick Mitchell played the the through ball before the goal was scored.