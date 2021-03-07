Liverpool 0-1 Fulham: Player ratings as Reds suffer yet another shock defeat at Anfield | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool were condemned to a sixth straight defeat at Anfield as Fulham edged them out 1-0 in the Premier League.

Mario Lemina's stunning effort that blazed past Alisson's far post proved to be the difference as Scott Parker's side upset the champions with a defensive masterclass.

Fulham were arguably the better team in the first half, having recorded nine attempts on goal during a string of short but fruitful spells of possession. On the contrary, it was far more flat from Liverpool against a stacked back-line.

The defeat is Liverpool's fourth 1-0 loss in this appalling run of form at home. This was only Fulham's second victory at Anfield, and only the first time the Reds have failed to add to their points tally in six consecutive home matches.

On that note, we rate the Liverpool players from their miserable loss to Fulham.

Liverpool have lost six home games in a single Premier League season for the first time in their history.



They’ve all come in the past 46 days 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hc9idJ5i6s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 7, 2021

Alisson Becker: 6/10

Alisson was forced to make one save, while Fulham's only other shot on goal found the back of the net. A quiet yet frustrating afternoon for the shot-stopper.

Neco Williams: 4.5/10

Williams was drafted into the setup for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it's fair to say the youngster did not live up to expectations.

More often than not, the pace of Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro exposed Liverpool down his side, with Fulham enjoying their counters on the left wing.

Going forward, there were moments of indecision from Williams, who was a mixed bag with his crosses. He hit the first or second man multiple times.

Nathaniel Phillips: 6/10

With Liverpool containing most of the ball in the second half, there was not much for Phillips to do. However, he was at the receiving end of some fine, pacy football played by the Cottagers in the opening stages of the game.

Rhys Williams: 5/10

Rhys Williams endured a difficult time against Lookman and Maja in the centre of the park. Couple that with numerous nervy decisions in the first half, and one can make a case for him not being ready for the physical demands of the Premier League.

Andrew Robertson: 6/10

Robertson's crosses were dealt with by the crowded Fulham defenders in the box. Despite the left-back's desperate efforts to create something with the whip on his delivery, it wasn't enough for Liverpool to end their horrific home run.

James Milner: 5/10

James Milner was extremely safe in possession, which was not required at times with his side pressing for a quicker response. The veteran was also the guilty party on a couple of occasions as he sloppily gave the ball away and exposed the centre-halves.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 5/10

Wijnaldum was effective in possession, sweeping passes all across the midfield and supporting the shape of his side with most players committed in attack. It could be argued that he had a largely unsuccessful outing because Fulham robbed Liverpool of the ball many a time in dangerous positions.

Naby Keita: 4/10

Keita was just as underwhelming as any of his colleagues in midfield - perhaps a bit more because he was offered more license to roam, dribble and make runs into half-spaces. The midfielder lacked quality on his passes and crosses, while his lack of awareness caused Liverpool a lot of problems when Fulham broke away.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 6.5/10

Xherdan Shaqiri was one of the busier players against Fulham

Shaqiri's contributions in deeper positions switched Liverpool's attack on in the second half. His 30-yard passes into the path of Salah and Jota catalyzed Liverpool's attack. But he too lacked that moment of magic, despite trying his best and illustrating more quality than his teammates in the final third.

Mohamed Salah: 3/10

Salah was industrious with his running in the first half, but was closed down extremely well by the away defenders. He lacked quality on the break, and was clearly at fault for losing out to Mario Lemina when the latter slotted in the opener beautifully. The Egyptian should have cleared his lines or looked for a pass, but he got himself into a muddle by trying to hold it up.

Diogo Jota - 5/10

Jota's goal threat was definitely visible, as he came close to leveling the score in the second half with a fine attempt from the edge of the box. However, there was a substantial difference between his performance today and those he put in in the earlier stages of the Premier League season.

Liverpool Substitutes

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Fabinho was alive to the Fulham danger and aggressive with his tackling. He was also always accurate with his passing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

Alexander-Arnold immediately integrated into Liverpool's attacking adventures, but saw every cross of his thwarted by an upbeat Fulham pack in the middle.

Sadio Mane - 4/10

Mane tried too hard to fabricate something extraordinary. He was neither inventine nor decisive enough to get on the end of a Liverpool attacking move.

😅 How many @PremierLeague home games have you lost in a row, Jurgen? pic.twitter.com/BVWfN6kOAX — SPORF (@Sporf) March 7, 2021