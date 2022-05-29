Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid: 5 hits and flops as Thibaut Courtois' heroics ensure a record 14th title for Los Blancos | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid are the UEFA Champions League winners as Vinicius Junior's goal proved to be the difference in a cagey final against Liverpool in Paris. The game was delayed by over 30 minutes but the pre-match chaos had no impact on the game, as both sides gave their all in the final game of the 2021-22 campaign.

Thibaut Courtois was in outstanding form between the sticks as the Belgian goalkeeper stood tall in the goal, pulling off some wonderful saves. His commanding presence at the back is the only reason Madrid came away with a clean sheet in the game.

Los Blancos made it to the final for the first time since the 2017-18 season and faced the runners-up from that campaign, Liverpool, again. The Spanish side were on the backfoot for the initial stages of the game, with the Reds pressing aggressively and creating half-chances with ease.

The La Liga winners had to keep their heads cool and even Karim Benzema had to drop deep to help out his defenders there. Madrid lived up to their expectations and struck late in the first half, with Benzema scoring from close range only for it to be ruled out offside after a rather lengthy VAR check.

Liverpool resumed the game on a similar note after the break and tried to find the little pockets to thread passes into but a well-drilled Madrid defense did not budge.

In one of the few counter-attacks from the Spanish side, Federico Valverde sprinted through on the right flank and picked out a great pass for Vinicius at the back post. Trent Alexander-Arnold was unaware of the lurking Brazilian and the 21-year-old found the back of the net with ease.

The goal came right at the hour-mark and put the ball in Liverpool's court. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah tried to make things happen but Courtois produced a series of top-class saves to keep his side in the game.

The Reds attacked in numbers and had a total of 24 shots on goal, with nine of them on target. Real Madrid, on the other hand, scored the only goal of the game with just two shots on target.

Eventually, in this clash between the two sides having immaculate attacking records this term, Madrid's defensive prowess was the decisive factor. As Carlo Ancelotti makes history by winning a record fourth Champions League trophy, here we take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit: Casemiro | Real Madrid

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Madrid as a team had a solid outing in the final and there were players from all parts of the pitch who stood out. The back four were virtually flawless throughout the game, with the experienced Dani Carvajal putting in a solid shift at right-back.

One player whose contributions require a special mention is Casemiro, the player who always does the dirty work, with no questions asked. In this game, no player made more tackles than him (4).

He provided effective cover to his backline and popped up in the right places to put in challenges in and around the box. Madrid enjoyed aerial superiority in the game and no player was more dominant in the air than the Brazilian midfielder, winning five aerial duels.

#4 Flop: Sadio Mane | Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Liverpool needed their attackers to be on point in the game. While they managed to secure nine shots on target, they did not result in goals. Sadio Mane started the game strong and had a shot saved in the 21st minute.

As the game progressed, his involvement in the buildup decreased. The shot in the first half was his only attempt that was on target. He lost a total of 11 duels throughout the game and was only able to complete two dribbles.

To be fair, there was not much he could've done in the game as Courtois was just about repelling everything Liverpool threw at him.

#3 Hit: Vinicius Junior | Real Madrid

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Liverpool tried to outmuscle Vinicius off the ball and whenever he had possession near the box, the defenders converged on him. Despite all that the Reds threw at him, all he needed was one clear shot on target and he made it count.

Vinicius was the best-attacking player for Real Madrid in the game and was a lively presence on the left flank, always ready to make runs behind the Liverpool defenders. He also posted an impressive 96.4% pass accuracy in the game.

His positioning before the goal was also smart and he had to ensure that he remained onside to meet Valverde's pass. He took his tally to four goals in the competition with a cool first-time finish to give Madrid a precious lead, which they did not relinquish.

#2 Flop: Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

While there were no standout performers for the Reds, Trent's lack of awareness in the buildup to Madrid's goal puts him at blame for his team conceding the strike.

The right-back has often been criticized for his lack of defensive input and had he been marking Vinicius closely, the Premier League outfit could've avoided that goal.

He redeemed himself later in the game with a crucial tackle against Benzema but the damage was done. While his attacking output was at par with his usual level, his deliveries lacked a cutting edge and his pass accuracy of 78.3% was only better than Alisson's 66.7%.

#1 Hit: Thibaut Courtois | Real Madrid

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

If there's one thing everyone can agree upon, it is the fact that Thibaut Courtois had a performance of a lifetime and was the best player on the pitch.

The big Belgian denied Liverpool left and right, producing one solid save after the other. He denied Salah from close range twice and by the final whistle, he had made Champions League history by making nine saves. He is the first goalkeeper in the competition's history to do so.

While everyone expected Benzema to continue his fine form in the game, it was Courtois who held his own at the other end of the pitch. It was he who played a huge role in Madrid's 14th triumph in the competition.

