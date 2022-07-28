Liverpool 0-1 Red Bull Salzburg: Five players who stood out in the Reds’ second pre-season defeat ft. Alexander-Arnold, Salah

Liverpool went down 1-0 to RB Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday, July 27, in a pre-season friendly. Benjamin Sesko’s first half goal made the difference at the Red Bull Arena, with the Reds picking up their second pre-season defeat heading into the 2022-23 season.

With Liverpool set to take on Manchester City on Saturday (July 30) in the Community Shield, Jurgen Klopp made wholesale changes to the team. The Reds started with a mix of experienced and young players. James Milner captained the side that was headlined by summer signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

Salzburg broke the deadlock just past the half-hour mark. Sesko spun away from Ibrahima Konate near the center circle and exchanged passes with Noah Okafor before finishing past Adrian to make it 1-0.

Liverpool came close to getting the equalizer several times in both halves. However, the home side held firm to register an impressive win as they gear up for the Austrian Bundesliga.

This is Liverpool’s second pre-season defeat following the 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester United on July 14. They won their other two friendlies, against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig, with a combined scoreline of 7-0.

On that note, here are five players who impressed for Jurgen Klopp’s men against RB Salzburg:

#1 Naby Keita

Naby Keita in action for Liverpool in the pre-season.

Since moving from RB Leipzig in 2018 for £48 million, Naby Keita has spent every season struggling with injuries and is yet to finish a full campaign playing at his best. After ending the 2021-22 season on a strong note, Keita has come through all the pre-season fixtures unscathed this summer and has been one of the team’s strongest players.

With the club refusing to dip into the transfer market to buy a midfielder and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sidelined, Keita could give Liverpool a boost if he stays fit. Against his old team RB Salzburg, he dominated the midfield and kept things ticking, providing both defensive cover and going forward in support of the forwards.

#2 Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino's presence could ease the burden on Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool reportedly paid £85 million to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer, with Jurgen Klopp seeing the 23-year-old as part of the club’s future. However, he hasn’t fully settled into the way the Reds play, impressing in bits while looking a little out of place in a few moments.

Having Roberto Firmino around to ease the transition would work well for all parties involved. Nunez will not be under pressure to hit the ground running and Klopp will not have to see his team fight on all fronts with a striker who hasn’t settled into the tactical system. Firmino, too, will get one final season leading the line for Liverpool.

#3 Harvey Elliott

With Sadio Mane moving on to Bayern Munich, Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez to take his place in the front three. However, Harvey Elliott could end up being the trump card for Jurgen Klopp this season based on his performances in the pre-season.

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield Should Harvey Elliott be in Liverpool's first starting XI of the season? 🤔 Should Harvey Elliott be in Liverpool's first starting XI of the season? 🤔 https://t.co/KHhqYPdRCQ

After struggling with niggling injuries throughout the previous campaign, the youngster has worked hard to return to his physical best. He has not looked out of place in the Liverpool attack.

Against Salzburg in the first half, the hard-working teenager took on the creative burden on his shoulders. He also ably tracked back to ensure the full-backs did not get isolated when the team was on the back foot.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah will once against be key to Liverpool's fortunes in all competitions.

For Mohamed Salah, the 2021-22 season was a tale of two halves. Before the mid-season break and the Africa Cup of Nations, he looked unstoppable and in great scoring touch. After his exploits with Egypt, he returned but was not up to his usual standards. The contract extension talks behind the scenes were also blamed for the dip in form.

With a summer’s rest and a new lucrative contract signed, Salah has returned rejuvenated. When he’s on the pitch, the team plays with the sort of confidence that makes defenses shudder. His introduction at the hour’s mark saw the Reds completely dominate the game as they chased an equalizer.

Combined with Trent Alexander-Arnold, he bombarded the Austrian side from the right wing. On another day, he’d have bagged a handful of goals and changed the fate of the match.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become of the best full-backs in the world.

Like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s importance to the team was evident following his introduction in the final half hour. While Isaac Mabaya was an able deputy, neither he nor most full-backs in the world can match the Englishman’s abilities.

The 23-year-old showcased every facet of his game that puts him levels above every other right-back. From short passes to long diagonal crosses, from making overlapping runs down the wing to moving into midfield to dictate play, everything was on display.

