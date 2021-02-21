Liverpool 0-2 Everton: 5 Talking Points as Toffees win first Merseyside derby at Anfield in 22 years| Premier League 2020-21

Everton registered a stunning 2-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield to move within touching distance of a top-four place in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson either side of the break helped the Toffees record their first win at Anfield in 22 years. The Reds, meanwhile, have lost four successive home games for the first time in almost a century.

1999 - Everton have won their first Premier League away game against Liverpool since September 1999, ending a run of 20 such matches without victory. Relief. pic.twitter.com/6TFemVHOpO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti got his tactics spot on. as an uninspiring Liverpool failed to make an impact on the game. They had their chances, but Jordan Pickford was at his imperious best.

On that note, let's have a rundown of five major talking points from Liverpool's defeat against Everton.

#1 Everton's early strike jolts Liverpool

Richarlison fired Everton ahead after only three minutes.

Quite often, the best of teams tend to ease their nerves in marquee games like a derby and are caught napping.

Advertisement

That's exactly what happened to Liverpool, who were caught unawares by a lively Everton side in the game's opening exchanges.

The visitors won an early corner that eluded everyone in the box. Fortunately for Liverpool, Ben Godfrey failed to punish Liverpool for their sloppy defending.

A few seconds later, the Toffees again took the attack to Liverpool. Abdoulaye Doucoure was especially fabulous in an advanced role for Everton, winning the ball high up the pitch with quick, sharp counter-pressing.

Once he teed up the creative James Rodriguez, the Colombian spotted the perfectly timed run of Richarlison, who got on the wrong side of Ozan Kabak in a flash and fired past Alisson's far post to hand Everton an early lead.

#2 Everton's direct football troubled Liverpool at the back

Liverpool were kept on their toes by a proactive Everton team.

Ozan Kabak should never have awarded space to Richarlison for Everton's first goal. The Turkish defender switched off for a split second, which allowed his counterpart to run beyond his back and open the scoring.

Advertisement

The win-back from Doucoure and an inch-perfect pass from Rodriguez painted a glossy picture of Everton in the first half.

The worst kind of half for Liverpool. Concede early, dominate but don't create many clear chances, allowing Everton comfort in their gameplan. Lose another centre-back to injury, ushering in the 18th pairing at the heart of defence. No partnership has lasted three games in a row — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 20, 2021

Liverpool soon eased into possession, covering a lot of ground with speed and committing bodies forward. However, their overload in passing and crossing did not affect the Toffees, who kept their citadel intact.

Doucoure's physicality and Rodriguez's tricky yet assured footwork ensured Everton kept hold of the ball whenever they won it back. With Richarlison getting released in the turnover of possession without much ado, Liverpool failed to deal with a lively Everton attack.

Lucas Digne also joined Everton's forward forays and getting into crossing positions to keep the Liverpool defence on its toes.