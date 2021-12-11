Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa: Reds player ratings as Mohamed Salah penalty ruins Steven Gerrard's Anfield return | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to spoil Steven Gerrard's fairy-tale Anfield return. Mohamed Salah struck from the spot in the second half to give Liverpool all three points and keep pace with league leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's charges failed to break down their spirited visitors in the opening stanza despite creating opportunities galore. However, a foul by Tyrone Mings on Salah gave the home side a lifeline from the spot, and the Egyptian ace made no mistake.

The victory was Liverpool's fifth in a row. They are now just a point behind City in second place. On that note, here's a look at the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 6/10

Alisson was rarely called into question. But in the two moments that he was, the Brazilian looked nervous. He overcommitted himself in the first instance, and then made a complete mess of a clearance in the second. Fortunately, Villa failed to capitalise on both opportunities.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

The full-back was menacing on the ball, stretching the Villa defence with his overlapping runs. Alexander-Arnold had nothing much to worry about in defence as well.

Joel Matip - 7/10

Rock-solid at the back, Matip made three clearances, two interceptions and two tackles on the night.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

The Dutchman was a class act once again. Van Dijk was dominant in the air, winning all seven of his duels, and also making seven clearances. He forced Emiliano Martinez into a good save at the other end too.

LFC Stats @LFCData Virgil van Dijk vs Aston Villa



• 72/79 (91%) passes (1st in game)

• 91 touches

• 11/12 long balls (1st)

• 5/5 aerial duels (2nd)

• 2/2 tackles

• 7 clearances (1st)

• Not dribbled past

• Clean sheet



Absolute colossus today. Wins everything that goes near him 💪 Virgil van Dijk vs Aston Villa• 72/79 (91%) passes (1st in game)• 91 touches• 11/12 long balls (1st)• 5/5 aerial duels (2nd)• 2/2 tackles• 7 clearances (1st)• Not dribbled past• Clean sheetAbsolute colossus today. Wins everything that goes near him 💪 https://t.co/89SMN3j5Fl

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

The Villans couldn't cope with Robertson's aggression and pace. The Scot made three key passes on the night, but his crosses were wayward.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

The Liverpool captain was a workhorse as usual, and didn't put a foot wrong against Aston Villa.

Fabinho - 7.5/10

Fabinho comfortably won the midfield battle while providing a protective screen for Liverpool's backline. He made four clearances, three tackles, two interceptions and blocked one shot on the night.

Thiago Alcantara - 6.5/10

The Spaniard looked a bit off against Aston Villa. He struggled with regulation passes, and couldn't really exert his influence on the match.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

The visitors managed to keep the Liverpool talisman quiet for much of the game. However, there was no denying Salah from the spot as he brought up his 14th league goal of the season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mo Salah has now been involved in 30 goals across all competitions this season.



No other Premier League player has been involved in 15.



In a world of his own 🤯 Mo Salah has now been involved in 30 goals across all competitions this season.No other Premier League player has been involved in 15.In a world of his own 🤯 https://t.co/OTuuYIArpi

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6/10

He looked to cause a few issues by dropping deep. However, Oxlade-Chamberlain isn't a natural striker, and that showed.

Sadio Mane - 6.5/10

The Senegalese worked well to carve out a few openings, but Mane wasn't his ruthless self on the day.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Aston Villa

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Jota was a massive upgrade in the striker's role over Oxlade-Chamberlain for obvious reasons.

James Milner - N/A

There wasn't enough time for the midfielder to make a significant impact.

Takumi Minamino - N/A

Like Milner, he came on too late against Aston Villa to impact proceedings on the night.

