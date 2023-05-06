Liverpool 1-0 Brentford: Reds' Player Ratings as Mo Salah scores his 30th goal of the season | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool secured a crucial 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, May 6. The result sees them move within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games-in-hand over the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's men entered this contest on the back of a stunning run of form, winning each of their last five games in the league. They scored 16 goals during that spell, helping them climb up to fifth in the table. However, they could only focus on their own results and only hope that teams above them would drop points.

The German fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Liverpool made a bright start to the game and raced into an early lead. Virgil van Dijk was an unlikely provider as he assisted Mohamed Salah for a straightforward goal to make it 1-0 after just 13 minutes. The Reds dominated possession in the first period and looked confident going forward.

Brentford, on the other hand, tried to make the most of their limited time on the ball. However, they were unable to build any momentum or test Alisson effectively. They attempted three shots in the first period and hit the target just once as they trailed Liverpool 1-0 at the break.

The second half saw both teams fully go at it as they tried to gain control of the proceedings. Liverpool and Brentford shared the ball equally as they split possession stats 50-50. However, the Reds managed three shots on target and forced David Raya into making crucial saves, while the Bees hit the target just once in three attempts.

Both managers made substitutions at regular intervals as they looked to change the course of the game. Neither side managed to score and the game ended 1-0 in Liverpool's favor after a thrilling contest.

On that note, let's take a look at the Reds' player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

Alisson had a good game as he made two saves but was booked for time-wasting in the second period.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

Alexander-Arnold had a good game as he won five duels, making three clearances and one tackle. He also attempted three shots and played seven long balls. Trent also completed three dribbles.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Konate looked solid in defense as he won seven duels, making one clearance, one tackle and one interception. He attempted one shot on target and also played two long balls. He was booked for time-wasting in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

Van Dijk had a great game and even provided an assist for Salah's goal in the first period. He also won two duels and played two long balls. Van Dijk was the first name in the referee's book after just five minutes were played.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Robertson had a decent game for the Reds on the left flank but was unable to make a lasting impact.

Fabinho - 7/10

Fabinho had a strong game in midfield as he won seven duels, making five clearances, two tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass and one long ball. Fabinho was booked for a foul on the cusp of half-time.

Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

Jones had a decent game in midfield for Liverpool and passed the ball with 90% accuracy.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

Salah had a good game for the Reds and scored the only goal of the contest in the first half. He played three key passes, one cross and two long balls. He also won three duels.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

Gakpo had a decent game for his team and played the entire game.

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota played well off the ball but slightly misfired when he had chances as both his shots were wide of the mark. He played three key passes and won one duel.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Nunez had a poor game and was unable to get involved as much as he would have liked.

Substitutes

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz replaced Nunez in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Jordan Henderson - 6.5/10

Henderson replaced Jota in the second half and played well.

James Milner & Kostas Tsimikas - N/A

The pair came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

