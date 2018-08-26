Liverpool 1-0 Brighton: Five hits and flops

Liverpool kept a clean sheet for third consecutive game

Liverpool's perfect start to the new season continued after a slender 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield. Mohammed Salah too maintained his perfect record at home by making it two in two this term so far with a sumptuous strike in the first half. The Reds have now provisionally taken the pole position in the league after holders Manchester City fumbled earlier in the day.

An exuberant show from the hosts, especially in the first half, left the Seagulls on the tenterhooks. Coming hot on the heels of a confidence-boosting 3-2 win over Manchester United, it looked more like a distant memory after what was a sordid show this time around, although the visitors did manage to keep the game from being an absolute blowout in the second stanza when Liverpool continued to throw the kitchen sink.

Here are the hits and pits from the game:

Hit: Mohamed Salah

Salah on target for the second home game of the season

Let's begin with the man of the match himself. Having struck in the season opener against West Ham, Salah was once again on target in a home game. And unlike the previous occasion where his strike was merely a slice of much bigger cake that the Reds baked, today he delivered the whole cake himself, icing it off with a superb goal that was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Roberto Firmino found him charging down the right, and laid a pass that he skillfully latched on to; driving it home past Mathew Ryan for his second of many more goals to come this season. He was dispossessed a redonkulous 7 times during the game, but that didn't deter Salah from mustering 6 shots at goal (highest in the game), laying off 6 key passes (highest in the game) and completing 2 dribbles (joint second-highest in the game).

Another blinder from the Liverpool talisman as he shows no signs of stopping, come hell or high water.

