Liverpool 1-0 Everton - 3 standout players | FA Cup 2019-20

Liverpool 1-0 Everton | FA Cup 2019-20

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - FA Cup Third Round

Everton failed yet again to secure a victory at Anfield in what was their best chance of securing one since they last did so in 1999. Jurgen Klopp fielded a young Liverpool team against Carlo Ancelotti's unit who started most of their first-team players, and the Toffees still fell short at a ground where they have failed for over the past two decades.

It was a thrilling Merseyside Derby which saw the home team win by one goal. Local lad Curtis Jones' sensational strike from outside the box in the 71st minute was enough for Liverpool to beat their neighbours yet again. The Reds' team consisted of the likes of 16-year-old Harvey Elliott and the 19-year-old Yasser Larouci, with Adam Lallana being the oldest player on the field. Ancelotti decided to go with a much stronger team, and Everton had their chances to seal the game but fell short for the 22nd time in a row.

Here are three standout players from this game which saw Liverpool advancing to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

#3 Adrian

Liverpool's backup goalkeeper has been phenomenal whenever called upon

A few months ago, Adrian was the hero as Liverpool beat Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out for the UEFA Super Cup. This time around, his goalkeeping kept the Reds alive in the FA Cup as he parried away a few good shots from the opposition players and ensured that his team took the clean sheet.

Adrian started off this season by filling in for first-choice Alisson Becker after the latter he was injured, and it is hard to remember the Spanish international having a bad game for the Reds. Efforts from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate were stopped short by the keeper, and he did his job at the back by seeing off an early spell of Everton dominance.

Liverpool will be very happy with their backup keeper, who has been the club's signing of the summer without a shadow of a doubt.

