Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Reds' Player Ratings as Diogo Jota's second-half strike settles lackluster Merseyside derby | Premier League 2024-25

Liverpool dug deep and defeated arch-rivals Everton 1-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 2.

Ad

As a result, the Reds move 12 points clear at the top of the table after 30 games and theoretically need to match Arsenal's results for four games to win the title. Meanwhile, the Toffees are 15th with 34 points from their 30 games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Liverpool made a positive start to the contest as they returned to Premier League action after two weeks off. They dominated possession in the first period and looked to put Everton on the back foot and it worked wonders. However, they lacked accuracy in the final third and could not make the most of the multiple chances they created.

The Reds attempted eight first-half shots but managed to direct just one of those on target. Overall, this reflected the state of the match in the first half pretty well as Everton had nothing to show for their four attempts either. With both teams struggling to make good of their advances to the final third, the game was in the balance at 0-0 heading into the half-time interval.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liverpool made a fast start to the second half as they knew hitting Everton early in the second period would help them take control of the proceedings. Luis Diaz assisted Diogo Jota for exactly that as the pair produced the Reds' opening goal after 57 minutes on the clock. Both Arne Slot and David Moyes then turned to their respective benches to make changes.

However, the lackluster nature of this game in the final third trickled into the second half as well. Apart from Liverpool's goal, they attempted just one other shot on target in nine attempts, while Everton failed to hit the target with two second-half efforts. Despite bringing on a host of attacking players late on, the Toffees were unable to claw their way back into the contest and fell to a defeat.

Ad

Liverpool won to secure their 22nd win of the season, and on that note, here are their player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Caiomhin Kelleher - 7/10

Kelleher kept one of his easiest clean sheets of the season without having to make a single save against Everton. He also played four long balls.

Curtis Jones - 7.5/10

Jones was the makeshift right back for the Reds and did well, winning three duels and making one block and one interception. He also played one key pass and blocked one shot.

Ad

Ibrahima Konate - 7.5/10

Konate was good at the back for Liverpool as he won three duels, making four clearances and two blocks as well. He also attempted one shot off-target.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

Van Dijk put in a solid shift in central defense for the Reds, winning nine duels and making seven clearances, four interceptions and one tackle. He also played a game-high 13 accurate long balls.

Andrew Robertson - 7.5/10

The Scotsman rounds off a strong defensive showing by Liverpool's backline as he won all five of his duels, making two clearances and two tackles as well.

Ad

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Gravenberch passed the ball with 89% accuracy, attempted one shot on target, won six duels and made two interceptions in a decent outing.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Mac Allister played one key pass and won five duels in a decent performance for the Reds in midfield.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Salah missed the only chance that came his way in a rare off night where he also only won three of his 14 duels and was dispossessed 19 times.

Ad

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

Szoboszlai had a decent game in the middle of the park for his team but could not impact the proceedings as much as he would have liked.

Luis Diaz - 8.5/10

Diaz was electric with the ball at his feet as he played six key passes, including one assist for the game's solitary goal. He also completed five dribbles past opponents and won eight duels as well. He was named Player of the Match for his impact on the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Diogo Jota - 7.5/10

Jota attempted five shots throughout this match but scored with his only shot on target. He also played one key pass and won four duels.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10

Nunez came on in the second period but failed to make an impact on the proceedings.

Cody Gakpo & Wataru Endo - N/A

The pair played less than 10 minutes apiece and do not warrant a rating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback