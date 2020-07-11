Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Reds' Player Ratings at they drop points at home for the first time | EPL 2019-20

Liverpool missed out on becoming the first team to win all of their PL home games in a single season.

Nick Pope pulled off one of the best goalkeeping performances this season to help Burnley win a point at Anfield.

Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Liverpool failed to become the first team in Premier League history to win all of their home games in a single season, as they were held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon. Burnley put on a remarkable defensive show, led by their star goalkeeper Nick Pope. Pope made as many as three top-drawer saves to deny Liverpool.

Klopp hands Liverpool youngsters a chance

Another heroic performance from this man today! 👏 pic.twitter.com/61eZD9BFkk — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 11, 2020

Klopp handed a full debut to young midfielder Curtis Jones who scored his first-ever league goal against Aston Villa last week. Trent Alexander-Arnold was also dropped to the bench as Neco Williams was given consecutive league starts - this time on his favored right flank. Apart from that, Klopp fielded his usual first team, including Mohamed Salah who was looking for his 20th goal of the campaign.

The visitors arrived with a clear plan - to keep the Reds' offense at bay and try to nick a goal if a chance arrives. To be fair to the Clarets, they carved out more than one chance, and could well have won this game on another night. The match didn't lack controversy either, as Liverpool had a good claim for a penalty denied, while the Burnley leveller wasn't spotless either.

Overall, the result was a fair one and now Liverpool head into their remainder matches knowing they cannot drop any more points if they are to break the record points tally.

Here are the Liverpool player ratings from the match.

Alisson Becker - 6/10

Alisson didn't have much to do for Liverpool

The Brazilian did not really have any significant saves to make, but he was made to work awfully hard whenever Burnley got a corner, and he did well enough in those situations. His distribution was impressive, and his punches and claims were laudable. Not much he could've done about the fantastic Burnley equaliser.

Neco Williams - 6/10

The talented 19 year-old full-back was starting in his natural right-back spot after playing on the opposite flank in Liverpool's last match. Although he was much better on the right than he was on the left, he was still caught out a few times defensively. Dwight McNeil got the better of him on a few occasions. Offensively, he did a good enough job.

Joe Gomez - 5/10

Gomez wasn't at his usual level at all today. He didn't look all too comfortable dealing with Burnley's long balls aimed at Rodriguez and Wood. Nearly lost the ball in a dangerous area courtesy of a poor touch, despite being under no pressure whatsoever.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

Van Dijk couldn't prevent Liverpool from dropping points at home

Virgil van Dijk was much more adept at dealing with long balls, and won most of his aerial duels. His strength was a big asset against some gritty Burnley forwards. He would be disappointed that he couldn't get across quick enough to deny Rodriguez from sending the ball flying in the back of his net, but that's about it.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Great header from Robertson. Didn’t realise he was so ‘andy in the air. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2020

Scored the opener via a wonderful curling header. Was industrious as always, and didn't shy away from sliding in for a tackle. One of his better offensive performances. Will be gutted to not have picked up all three points.

Fabinho - 6/10

His chipped balls over the top of the Burnley backline was a tactic Liverpool used over and over again to try and break the Clarets down. It came as no surprise when it was him and his lob through to Robertson that created the goal. His tackling was also important in denying Burnley any real counter-attacking possibilities in the first half.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

🙌 Curtis Jones makes his full Premier League debut vs. Burnley!



Liverpool XI: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino pic.twitter.com/zkzHg2NgZc — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 11, 2020

The 19 year-old had a very impressive first half. He was all over the pitch, initiating attacks, and winning the ball back when they gave it away. He also had a fairly good chance to score his second Premier League goal, but wasn't as clinical as he was against Villa. His impact fizzled out as the game grew older.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 5/10

Not a very good game from the Dutchman. He often strayed into positions where he couldn't be a part of what Liverpool were doing. When he was involved, he limited his contribution to a simple pass or two. Liverpool needed more than he had to offer.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

Sadio Mane looked lively in the first half for Liverpool

The Senegalese speedster was looking lively in the first half, and was dangerous whenever he got on the ball. Despite the Burnley defense being very cautious to his movements, he still got into promising positions and forced a stunning save from Pope to keep him from scoring. Not nearly as good in the second half.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Guilty of missing a glorious opportunity to win the game in the 93rd minute when Alexander-Arnold found him all alone in the box, free to swing his boots. Like Mane, he was much better in the first half, where he was a menace down that right wing. His dribbling and movement was often beyond the Burnley defenders' capability to stop, but Pope was equal to his efforts at goal. Still, he was one of the few players who tried to make something happen.

Roberto Firmino - 5/10

Roberto Firmino in the Premier League at Anfield since March 2019:



🔴 Games: 18

🥅 Shots: 52

⚽ Goals: 0 pic.twitter.com/9rfzxlNqE4 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 11, 2020

The Anfield voodoo continues for Bobby Firmino. There was certainly not a lack of opportunities for the Brazilian, who could have scored at least a brace if he was more lethal. His touches were sometimes silky, but they surely did not make up for his lack of direct goal threat.

Liverpool Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Swung in a few tasty crosses that Burnley did very well to deal with. Found Salah unmarked in the box with a measured cross, which should've been the assist to the potential winner.

Naby Keita - 5/10

Has been in good form heading into this match. Should probably have started. Failed to impact the game from the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - N/A

Not enough time to rate.