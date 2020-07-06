Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: 5 Hits and Flops as champions march on towards points record | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool got back on track with a 2-0 Premier League victory against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The newly crowned champions have won all their home games in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool inflicted more pain on a struggling Aston Villa side

Liverpool returned to Anfield for the first time as Premier League champions, as they hosted relegation strugglers Aston Villa. The Reds were greeted with a guard of honour before kick-off and were determined to return to winning ways after a 4-0 humbling in their previous league encounter against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's men dug deep and secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory, as goals from Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones ensured that the champions kept their perfect home record intact.

The home side were lacklustre for the entirety of the first half and failed to get a shot on goal, as they went into the interval with the scores level. Dean Smith's side gave a good account of themselves and took the game to Liverpool, as they showed more urgency due to their position on the league standings.

The Merseyside giants failed to impose themselves on the game and lacked motivation after sealing the title with seven games to spare. However, Klopp introduced the likes of Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in the second half to add more intensity and the decision paid dividends for the Reds.

Sadio Mane struck the telling blow in the 70th minute, as he slammed a left-footed shot past Pepe Reina from close range. The Merseyside giants grew in stature after the goal and scored a well deserved second in the closing stages of the game.

Curtis Jones, who signed a new five-year deal recently, capped off an excellent week with a close-range finish. The young Scouser is highly regarded by Klopp and finally made his mark in the Premier League, as he looks set to be a key member of the first team in the coming years.

As Liverpool overcame a below-par first-half performance and returned to winning ways in the Premier League, here are five hits and flops from the game.

#1 Hit - Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker was majestic between the sticks for Liverpool

Alisson Becker had yet another stellar game in front of goal for Liverpool, as he continues to cement his status as one of the best in the business. The Brazilian has been lauded for his positioning and decision making by Klopp and showed exactly why he is held in such high regard by his manager.

While he didn't have much to do in the first half, Alisson gathered crosses with conviction and pulled off a magnificent 1v1 save against Jack Grealish in the dying minutes of the game.

With 12 shutouts to his name this season, the 27-year-old is joint top of the clean sheets chart despite missing nine games due to an injury. Alisson's contributions to Liverpool's title victory has been underrated and the former Roma keeper looks well-positioned to retain his Premier League Golden Glove.

#2 Flop - Andy Robertson

Robertson's quality has dipped after Liverpool's coronation

For the second game running, Andy Robertson looked uncharacteristically shaky and struggled to cope with the intensity of the game. The Scottish full-back was run ragged by Manchester City last weekend and was once again on the receiving at Anfield.

Anwar El Ghazi's pace gave him a hard time and the former Hull City man was also guilty of making a few late tackles, as he was booked for one such challenge on Douglas Luiz in the first half.

Robertson has looked off-colour since the restart and will be eager to overcome his poor run of form in the weeks ahead.

#3 Douglas Luiz - Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz ran the show for Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz was the standout player for Aston Villa and anchored the midfield perfectly for his side. The Brazilian midfielder started as the lone defensive midfielder with Jack Grealish and John McGinn in advanced roles either side of him.

Luiz's industry in the centre of the park was a vital cog of Villa's gameplay, as the former Manchester City midfielder broke up Liverpool attacks with ease dictated play for his side.

In the second half, he also dispossessed Virgil van Dijk and played El Ghazi though, but the Dutchman recovered on time to make amends seconds later. Luiz's performance was one of few brights sparks on the night for the away side and the Brazilian has firmly established himself as one of Dean Smith's key players.

#4 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain had an evening to forget

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was handed a rare start in midfield, as he partnered Naby Keita and Fabinho in the centre of the park. However, the Englishman's touch was heavy on the night and was far too sloppy on the ball, as Liverpool failed to dominate proceedings centrally.

Additionally, his passing was also off-colour on the night, as he failed to make a real impact on the game barring two fairly decent through balls.

Chamberlain's consistency remains a big issue and the former Arsenal man continues to frustrate at times for the Reds.

#5 Naby Keita - Liverpool

Naby Keita added a different dimension to Liverpool's midfield

After a lively performance against Everton in the first game since the restart, Naby Keita was left out of the starting XI in the two games that followed. However, he was restored to the team once again and grabbed his opportunity with both arms.

While the Guinean midfielder didn't set the world alight with his performance, he kept Liverpool ticking centrally and provided the assist for Sadio Mane's opener.

Keita showcased his drive on the ball and ability to produce a creative spark, as he finished the game by completing 2/2 dribbles and 87% of his passes.

Liverpool's midfield has often been slated for the lack of creativity. However, with the inclusion of Keita, the Reds looked more balanced, as he combined the best of both worlds efficiently on the night.